BERRYVILLE — Town officials are working to correct a slightly high level of haloacetic acids (HAAs) in Berryville’s water supply.
The standard for HAAs in public water systems is no more than 0.060 mg/L. In late January, the town notified utility customers that the average level of the acids in Berryville’s water supply last year was 0.061 mg/L, based on tests conducted every three months.
“This is a running average, not spike after spike” each quarter of the year, Berryville Town Councilman Ryan Tibbens emphasized during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
HAAs are byproducts formed when chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with natural organic matter in water. People who drink water containing high levels of HAAs over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer and/or liver, pancreas, brain, testicular and nervous system problems. That’s according to a notice on Berryville’s website, based on information provided to the town by the Virginia Department of Health, as well as various online sources of health information.
Residents and businesses don’t need to use an alternative water supply — such as bottled water — for drinking, bathing and other household purposes, the town’s notice shows. It suggests, however, that anyone with health concerns consult their doctor.
Water plant employees are working on ways to lower the level of HAAs, such as through oxidation treatments, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
“It’s a balancing act,” Dalton said, to keep chlorine necessary for maintaining clean water from creating byproducts.
Another water system test will be done later this month. Officials anticipate receiving the results in March.
“We expect to be back in compliance,” said Dalton.
But if not, advisory notices will continue to be issued every three months until compliance is achieved, he added.
In other business during the council meeting, oaths were administered by Clarke County Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson to two Berryville Police Department officers.
One was Jaclyn Saldana, a newly hired officer. Saldana is undergoing training at the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy. When she finishes that training, she will return to the police department for field training, said Police Chief Neal White.
The other was Matthew Andrews, a current officer who recently was promoted to sergeant.
Council members also learned that public works department employees resolved a sewer blockage in January.
The blockage occurred along the sewer main that serves West Main Street between Church and Buckmarsh streets. No sewage was spilled, and no long-term damage to the main occurred, a report showed.
In unanimous votes, the council:
Reappointed Sharon Strickland to the Berryville Tree Board. Her new four-year term will expire in March 2027.
Reappointed Satkuna Mathur to the Berryville Architectural Review Board. Her new four-year term will expire in June 2027.
Recommended that the circuit court reappoint Dandridge Allen to the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). His new five-year term would expire in March 2028. Because the BZA is a quasi-judicial board, its members officially are appointed by the court, usually based on the council’s recommendations.
