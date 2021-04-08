BERRYVILLE — Weather permitting, downtown Berryville will become like one massive discount store on Saturday as a popular semiannual event is revived.
The spring Berryville Main Street Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. At least 75 sellers are expected to set up tables in the West Main Street parking lot outside Family Dollar, Berryville Auto Parts and Blossman Gas, as well as across the street in the Cabinet & Appliance Center lot, in the municipal parking lot on Crow Street and on sidewalks along Church, Main and Crow streets.
Admission and parking are free.
Items for sale by vendors typically include gently-used household goods, clothing and toys, along with homemade crafts and foods, Mayor Jay Arnold said. Vendors of product lines sold by independent agents also participate in the event frequently, he said.
“But you never know what you’ll find,” said Arnold, the town’s liaison to Berryville Main Street, an organization promoting downtown revitalization efforts.
The organization has sponsored the gigantic street market every spring and fall for roughly the past decade. However, both of last year’s events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the pandemic has eased, “the governor has lightened up” restrictions on public gatherings statewide, Arnold said. Because the yard sale is outside and spread across much of downtown, organizers believe it can be held safely, he said.
Yet sellers and visitors alike are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Sellers keep all of their profits. Still, they must reserve spaces in advance. To reserve a spot, call the organization at 540-313-7467 and leave a message.
Arnold said he is aware that families throughout Berryville — including ones in the Hermitage and Battlefield Estates subdivisions — are planning their own individual yard sales to coincide with the event.
“I think we’ll have a decent crowd,” Arnold said.
If it’s rained out, the yard sale will be rescheduled for May 17. Saturday’s forecast is calling for a chance of rain, but Arnold said he understands the precipitation will hold off until later in the day.
Basically, if a soaking rain is falling, expect the sale to be postponed. If it’s a mist or light shower, the event likely will go on as planned.
If the yard sale must be postponed, an announcement will be recorded on Berryville Main Street’s answering machine at the above number.
