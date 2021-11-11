BERRYVILLE — Its population won't increase much, but the town will physically become a little larger when the new year arrives.
Ordinances adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday will enable approximately 130 adjoining acres in Clarke County to be brought into the town's boundaries, effective at 12:01 a.m. July 1.
The acreage is along the north side of town. Officials anticipate some of it eventually will be developed for new homes. However, only six people currently live in the areas to be annexed, a document shows.
Roughly nine acres encompassing Berryville's public works facility on Tom Whitacre Circle, across from Clarke County High School, are to become part of the town.
Another 10 acres, give or take a few feet, in the 300 block of First Street also are to be annexed.
Yet the largest tract to become part of Berryville is about 111 acres near Battletown Drive and Bel Voi Drive. The properties, designated for residential and agricultural use, are being marketed by Friant Enterprises. One lot already is connected to the town's water/sewer system. Town Manager Keith Dalton indicated that others can be connected easily.
Municipal services, such as police protection and garbage collection, will start being provided to the properties as soon as the annexation takes effect, according to an ordinance.
Portions of the areas to be annexed are zoned by the county to accommodate detached homes. Others are zoned for institutional and business park use. They will keep the same designations under Berryville's zoning, another ordinance shows.
The public works property, on the northwest side of town, will be in Ward 4. The remainder of the annexed territory, on the northeast side, will be in Ward 1.
Votes on ordinances to approve the annexation itself and apply town zoning to the parcels were 4-1.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald was the dissenter on those votes.
"I'm not seeing the development of (town) infrastructure meeting the development of residential property," McDonald said. That infrastructure includes the water/sewer system and road networks.
A few additional vehicles may use Battletown, Bel Voi and adjacent residential streets, Dalton asserted.
But "I don't think we're looking at significant problems moving traffic on Main," he said. East Main Street is the main route to and from the neighborhood.
Furthermore, "the water/sewer (treatment) plants have been built to handle this level of growth," Dalton said.
In the late 1980s, Clarke County and Berryville entered into an agreement defining the town's annexation rights.
Section 3(c) of the pact enables the town to acquire land in the county by mutual agreement.
County officials didn't oppose the annexation effort. On Sept. 21, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors formally agreed to let the annexation proceed.
Because of its sliding-scale zoning system, the county needs somewhere to target its residential growth, said Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle. She indicated that Berryville, being the county's commercial center, is the logical place.
Sliding-scale zoning is designed to preserve large rural parcels by permitting fewer building rights per acre for than for smaller tracts.
Any population growth will generate extra revenue — such as from real estate and personal property taxes and water/sewer fees — for the town. Officials say that revenue will be needed to help cover costs for future infrastructure improvements.
Still, "no development plan has been submitted" for the properties that Friant is marketing, Dalton said.
Although development is expected sooner rather than later, it's possible "these properties could sit for 20 years" undeveloped, he said.
A vote by the council to adjust ward lines to accommodate the annexation was unanimous.
