BERRYVILLE — Organizers are hopeful this weekend's Community Spring Yard Sale will draw a large crowd.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Berryville. Tables and booths will be set up along Main, Crow and Church streets, as well as in the parking lots of Berryville Auto Parts and Camino Real Mexican Restaurant.
As of Monday afternoon, about 40 vendors had signed up to take part, said Berryville Main Street President Michelle Marino.
"We can take as many" as want to participate, Marino said. Table space can be rented for $5 and, for larger displays of merchandise, parking spaces can be rented for $20.
Those interested in reserving spaces can contact the organization at 540-313-7467 or info@bvmerchants.com.
Many vendors will be selling clothing and household-type items they no longer want. Others will sell antiques, jewelry or arts and crafts they've created, said Marino.
"There's going to be a good mix of vendors this time," she emphasized.
Funnel cakes will be for sale to hungry visitors. Entertainment will be provided by a disc jockey spinning songs on Main Street.
Admission and parking for visitors are free.
Berryville Main Street, a downtown development organization, typically sponsors the gigantic yard sale each spring and fall.
In addition to great yard sale finds, the event aims to draw visitors to the central business district in hopes they also will patronize stores and restaurants.
Sales were not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. They returned in 2021, but Marino said the numbers of participants and visitors were lower than usual.
"People, I think, still were a little leery" about going into crowds, she said.
Based on interest she's heard among vendors and the public, "I think this one will be one of the bigger events we've had," she said.
April 16 — the following Saturday — will be the rain date. However, the weather forecast is calling for mostly sunny conditions this Saturday.
"Keep your fingers crossed ... (that) it's going to be a nice day," Marino said.
She advises visitors to "come early if you want to get the best deals."
While the official starting time is 8 a.m., visitors often show up and start browsing earlier, sometimes with flashlights before the sun comes up, she mentioned.
