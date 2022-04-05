Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

A few showers in the morning, becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.