WINCHESTER — Bethel Lutheran Church is celebrating 200 years in the Winchester-Frederick County community.
Located at 2077 N. Frederick Pike, the church has a congregation of about 500 members. Longtime church member Sara Smith, a descendant of the church's founders, said the church has thrived for two centuries because of its strong community. She said that she has always felt valued and respected by the church and that its community has helped her through hard times.
For most of its existence, Bethel Lutheran had “a very faithful community-driven congregation” that was centered on worship, serving children and faith in God, said the Rev. David Young, the church's pastor since 2010. Over the past decade, the church has focused on becoming a congregation that is welcoming to all people.
“We want to be a place that is hospitable and open,” Young said. “Our motto is ‘all are welcome’ and we try to live that in our ministry. And with that has come kind of a new vision of being a congregation that is very eclectic, that is willing to talk about tough issues and willing to make decisions and stands on those kinds of things that aren’t always popular perhaps. But with that has come a commitment to following Jesus and caring for the community in a real way. Bethel remains a real strength. One of the things that I think is a real benefit to our congregation is our commitment to global missions, our commitment to local ministries, our commitment to being an open place for people to come.”
Church's history
According to church records and information compiled by G.J. Berghold, Bethel Lutheran was founded in 1820 by a group of German Lutherans who migrated to this area from Pennsylvania. In the 1780s a pioneer group — descendants of Swiss and German Palatinate immigrants — moved from York County, Pennsylvania, to the Shenandoah Valley. They established a Lutheran community near Greenspring and in 1802 some of their descendants relocated to what became the village of Albin in Frederick County.
John J. Yeakley, who was one of the descendants, bought land near what is now the intersection of Pughtown Road (Route 608) and Old Bethel Church Road. In 1819, he donated $40 and an acre of land to build a log schoolhouse and place of worship near the site of the Bethel-Old Yeakley Cemetery.
Church records state that on Jan. 1, 1820, 19 families established a Lutheran congregation under the leadership of Abraham Reck, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. The old schoolhouse was replaced by a new church building, which was dedicated on Nov. 5, 1848. The new building was located one-half mile southwest of the schoolhouse on a site opposite of what is now the Old Bethel United Methodist church at 560 Old Bethel Church Road. The new church was constructed of logs and about 24 feet by 30 feet in size. At the time, 30 people were in the congregation.
This new building was used until 1887, when it was replaced by a plank building. Main roads bypassed the site by 1922, and many church members lived closer to or within Albin. Because of this, the congregation decided to move. The land was sold to the Methodist church and the building was dismantled and moved by a horse and wagon to the center of Albin, where a new church was erected using the old material. It was dedicated on June 11, 1922, and a Sunday school addition was added in 1932.
Smith, who was born in 1940, recalls attending the church at this location as a child. She said that Bible school “was always a big deal” and recalled getting ice cream from the Sunday school superintendent’s house on Bryarly Road. She recalled the church having about 100 members.
The Rev. Conrad Christianson Jr., who became Bethel Lutheran's pastor in 1966, created a building committee to prepare for the church’s future. The congregation approved the purchase of a five-acre site on the west side of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Ground was broken in April 1970 on a new building. In January 1971, the first units were ready for use, with the fellowship hall used as a sanctuary. By 1972 the church had 135 members and a very active Sunday school. In 1980, the church moved to its current location at 2077 N. Frederick Pike.
The church's current location was completed and dedicated on March 28, 1980.
Young said Bethel Lutheran's multiple relocations were always done to make the church more visible and available to the community.
In 1995, a 175th anniversary pipe organ was dedicated. In 1999, the congregation unanimously approved a Mission 2000 plan — a five-year plan that included a restructured ministry, increased staff and building expansion. The goals were met and exceeded within the appointed time period, and the congregation experienced significant growth.
The church facility's nine-acre site features a trail, a labyrinth, a memorial garden and an amphitheater.
All are welcome
Young says if people feel like they have been left behind by Christian churches in the past, they should try out Bethel Lutheran, as the church aims to be a place where people are loved.
“There can be beautiful community and unity amidst diversity,” Young said. “Diversity is a good thing….The Kingdom of God is always seeking to expand the kingdom, not detract. How does that play itself out in our life? Well, all are welcome in terms of welcoming different people, different walks, different types and difference races and different experiences. And our worship is going to be eclectic in that same way.”
Young said Bethel Lutheran doesn’t shy away from discussing “hot-button” topics of human sexuality, race and politics.
“Bethel wants to be a place that has those conversations,” Young said. “Believing that as Christians we can do that in a loving manner and hear each other and learn from each other.”
While Young said the church cannot be pigeonholed when it comes to political stances, he said it is progressive in the sense that it performs same-sex weddings and allows women to be pastors. Young’s wife, the Rev. Heidi David-Young, briefly served as the church’s first female pastor from 2010-2013.
“We are part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America,” Young said. “That is considered fairly progressive in the sense that we ordain women, we ordain people who are gay and lesbian and in committed relationships. But that being said, our agenda is not being a progressive church. Our agenda is the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Music, outreach part of church's ministry
George Donovan Jr., the church's music director since 2011, said Bethel Lutheran has a rich heritage of music, and people who attend the church will hear a variety of styles ranging from pipe organs to bands, classical music and modern worship songs. Donovan, who is assisted by Sue Correll, said the church "thinks outside the box" and has had some excellent musicians perform over the years.
“There’s a deep commitment to service to other people, helping others,” Donovan said. “A deep commitment to being Christ-like to other people. I would like to think that the music enhances that for people. It shares the Gospel in a different way than perhaps we might think about when we go to church. It’s all intertwined. For me specifically, it’s allowed me to work with some great musicians but also do music ministry in different ways than people might always expect when they come to a Lutheran church.”
Donovan said lots of times when people think of Lutherans, they think of very formal people with “stuffy collars.” But he said the congregation at Bethel Lutheran is “a very relaxed group.”
“They are very open to all expressions of worship and styles of music,” Donovan said. “So I think that speaks to the diversity of our congregation. With the music ministry, we like to take it out of the building and not always be confined to a Sunday morning setting. We’ve done benefit concerts for various organizations in the community such as WATTS (Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter), the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. That kind of stuff.”
Bethel Lutheran also actively helps organizations such as WATTS, Bright Futures and the Congregational-Community Action Project, better known as C-CAP.
Pastor Christianson, who was involved with the church for 30 years before retiring in 1995, helped start C-CAP in the 1970s.
Bethel Lutheran also has ministries overseas. In Tanzania, Bethel Lutheran has supported the Maasae Girls Lutheran Secondary School, Arusha Lutheran Medical Center, the Selian Lutheran Hospital and the Plaster House, which meets the needs of children who have physical disabilities by offering plastic surgery. In the Philippines, Bethel Lutheran has supported Concordia Children’s Services — a day program for homeless and poor children.
“We are doing ministry overseas, we are doing ministry here,” Young said. “We recognize that those are important places to be. It’s not just about us, it’s about branching out.
The church is also known for its annual “Christmas in the Barn” service at Cloverdale Barn in Frederick County. The service, where hay bales replace church pews, draws hundreds of people each year, many of whom are not part of the church membership. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Young expects there to be a recorded service instead of an in-person service this year.
During the early days of the pandemic this year, the church started livestreaming services after temporarily ceasing in-person services. The church congregation began meeting again in July, holding in-person worship services outside. The church will start holding in-person services indoors in Nov. 8, with face coverings and social distancing observed. Livestreaming will also be available. Services are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday
Bethel Lutheran had been planning to hold a large 200th anniversary celebration this year, but the pandemic has resulted in the celebration being pushed back to sometime in 2021. A video will be livestreamed from the church’s website on Nov. 8 in lieu of an event this year.
Young said people should “stay tuned” for upcoming church celebrations in 2021. He hopes the church can expand its outreach next year and connect more people with God.
“What we are going to do is be a place that invites you to walk your path at your speed and we are going to love you,” Young said. “We are going to invite you to walk with us as we figure it out. We don’t always know what the future holds, but we know who holds that future and that gives us confidence.”
