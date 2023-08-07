WINCHESTER — There's a famous quote from reggae legend Bob Marley that says, "One good thing about music: When it hits you, you feel no pain."
The staff at Blue Ridge Hospice understands that better than anyone. That's why they jumped at the chance to treat 10 teens and young adults who are mourning the losses of loved ones to Beyoncé's Saturday night concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
They didn't put the attendees in the cheap seats, either (although "cheap" is a relative term considering that ticket prices started at nearly $200 each). Thanks to the Washington Commanders football team, the Hospice group got a package that included free tickets, free parking and free admission to a private VIP skybox from which to enjoy the show while scarfing down great food and beverages.
"It probably approached about $15,000 for the experience," Blue Ridge Hospice President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried said on Monday.
Fried said the NFL's Washington Commanders organization is a big supporter of the Winchester-based Blue Ridge Hospice, a nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St. that provides quality end-of-life care for terminal patients and support services for those who are left to cope with losses. As a reward for the hard work of Hospice's staff, the Commanders offered the VIP box for their use.
But Fried had another idea.
"The first thing I thought of was how wonderful this would be for our young adults in this [grief support] program," she said.
"As we continue our stories [of grief], we are owed moments of celebration and joy," added Christina Thomas, children and family grief support coordinator for Blue Ridge Hospice.
Susana Calley, the manager of patient and family support services for Blue Ridge Hospice, said the nonprofit puts great emphasis on helping young people rise above the sadness associated with mourning a loved one.
"I feel like we've gotten some momentum in serving them and reaching them," Calley said. "This [concert] really nailed it in terms of their interests."
"We went about identifying teens and young adults that have been part of our programs and would benefit from going," Thomas said. "They were genuine fans [of Beyoncé]."
The 10 who were chosen were all beneath the age of 30 — some were younger than 18 — and recently suffered sudden, unexpected losses of loved ones due to things like accidents, overdoses or suicides, Thomas said.
The attendees were accompanied by a few caregivers and siblings, as well as some members of Hospice's staff, including big-time Beyoncé fans Thomas and Fried.
Beyoncé is currently one of the most popular singers on planet Earth. The former Destiny's Child member is touring North America in support of her latest album, "Renaissance," and is filling concert venues and stadiums in every city she visits.
She's also an artist who genuinely cares about her fans. Case in point: Her second show at FedEx Field was postponed by two hours Sunday night due to thunderstorms. To make sure concert attendees who were using the Metro public transit system could get home before trains shut down for the night, she shelled out $100,000 to keep all subway stations open for an extra hour.
Thomas said Beyoncé didn't know the group from Blue Ridge Hospice was attending her show on Saturday night, but she just so happened to open the concert with what proved to be a perfect lineup of songs about love, confidence and personal empowerment.
"A lot of the music really resonated," Fried said after she and Thomas noted that Beyoncé's latest album, "Renaissance," is dedicated to the memory of a beloved, inspiring and supportive uncle who died of AIDS as the singer's career was just getting started.
"I remember several moments of looking at each one of these kids, knowing their stories, and thinking I really hoped they heard her," Thomas said. "They are the best and no one can touch them. Their scars make them better and stronger. ... That was one of the best moments of my life, sitting in the ridiculous extravagance of that suite and watching these kids experience Beyoncé telling them she loves them. It was really incredible, really great."
Fried said she's hoping word will get back to Beyoncé about Blue Ridge Hospice attending Saturday's concert so the singer will understand how her music, at least for a few hours, lifted 10 young people from under the weight of the grief they have been carrying for months.
She also said the Beyoncé show won't be the last concert for Hospice clients. Helping young people who are experiencing grief is one of Blue Ridge Hospice's greatest goals, Fried said, and the nonprofit learned on Saturday that an evening of music can make hearts soar far above the sadness of loss.
"Watching those young adults enjoy their time, even if just for a brief moment, it brought me to tears," Fried said. "It was a moving experience."
