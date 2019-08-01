WINCHESTER — More than three years after a fire destroyed their business Linda Zuckerman and Rhonda Davis, owners of Beyond the Fringe Hair Salon, are settling into what they plan to be their long-term home.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Zuckerman said at the new location, 202 S. Braddock St., on the corner of Cork Street. “We keep trying to move forward.”
Zuckerman has been a hair stylist downtown for about 25 years, she said. She opened Beyond the Fringe at 137 S. Loudoun St., about six years ago. That building, which Zuckerman owned but recently sold, was severely damaged by a fire in February 2016.
The year that followed the fire was full of hardships as the partners tried to get a building permit to rebuild their business.
“Most people would have given up at this point,” read a December 2016 Facebook post from the business. “Paying a mortgage on a burnt shell, loss of rental income, loss of retail income, paying rent at a new location, a serious insurance problem, and roadblocks from the city are a lot with which to deal.”
Beyond the Fringe moved to a temporary home at 125 S. Loudoun in March 2016, where they operated until they moved into the new Braddock Street location last week.
Zuckerman said she couldn’t imagine opening up anywhere other than downtown Winchester.
“I love it,” she said. “I love the old architecture and the feel of the downtown. It’s a community here.”
The space at 202 S. Braddock St. was Braddock Street Sport Shop for decades before becoming Thinker Toys, which recently moved to 106 S. Loudoun St.
Zuckerman said she heard from her family that the space was once a grocery store run by her relatives, Larrick’s Grocery Store. Her maiden name is Larrick.
“I said, ‘How about that. My relatives had a grocery store here.’”
Zuckerman and Davis are renting the new space, where they hope to be for a long time.
She and Davis offer a range of styling services for men and women, but they do not do nails.
“Anything from conservative to trendy,” Zuckerman said, noting that she also serves wine to age-appropriate clients. “We keep up with the latest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.