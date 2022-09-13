Bicycle man

Former Blue Ridge Bicycles owner Mike Perry loads a C-CAP client’s bicycle into the back of his truck Monday alongside bicycles that have been donated. Perry has built a home repair shop for bicycles in his Frederick County basement and volunteers his time to repair them. Since selling his shop in July 2020, he has repaired 300 donated bicycles and given them to Blue Ridge Hospice for sale in their thrift stores. He has also repaired and provided to C-CAP clients more than 50 donated bicycles, and he also repairs and provides donated bicycles to Church World Service, an organization in Winchester that is settling refugees from Afghanistan.