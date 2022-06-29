WINCHESTER — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to rename the post office on the Loudoun Street Mall after country music icon and Winchester native Patsy Cline.
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10. The post office is located downtown at 132 N. Loudoun St.
“Patsy Cline was a trailblazing woman in the music industry, a legendary vocalist whose music and influence touch us still today, and — most importantly — a beloved daughter of Winchester, Virginia,” Wexton said in a news release. “I’m proud to have carried the legislation which will forever commemorate the legacy of Patsy Cline by renaming the Walking Mall post office in her honor. As we approach what would have been her 90th birthday later this year, I’m excited that we’ll have one more way to celebrate Patsy’s remarkable life here in her hometown.”
Julie Fudge, Cline's daughter, said in the release that she and her family were “honored” by the naming of the post office for her monther.
“Mom was always so proud to say she was from Winchester,” Fudge said. “I know she would be so proud and thrilled to be remembered in such a wonderful and thoughtful manner. I'm sure she would want to thank you for all the work that went into this honor. We sincerely thank you.”
Virginia Patterson Hensley, best known as Patsy Cline, was born in Winchester in 1932. Despite her untimely and tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 30 in 1963, her career stands out as one of the most impressive in country music history. Cline was the first female solo artist to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1960 and the first female solo artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973. CMT has ranked her No. 1 in their Countdown of the Greatest Women in Country Music, and generations of future artists from Reba McEntire to Cyndi Lauper have cited her as an influence on their careers.
Her hits include "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces" and "Walkin' After Midnight."
The Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St. in Winchester, where she lived from 1948 to 1953, is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register and is a popular tourist attraction owned and operated by local nonprofit group Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. Cline's final resting place is just a few miles south of the house, in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
“Tapping the U.S. Postal Service facility on the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall in downtown Winchester in honor of Patsy Cline is an ideal way to acknowledge the importance of her presence in her hometown,” Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., said in the release. “In January 1957, CBS’s Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts introduced our local celebrity as ‘Patsy Cline from Winchester Virginia’ on live television just before her winning performance of ‘Walkin’ After Midnight’ and launched her as a national celebrity. This U.S. Postal Service facility is near the Patsy Cline Historic House, a National Historic Landmark, where Patsy lived the longest of anywhere in her life. Even when dreams took her to Nashville, she always called Winchester her home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.