WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport received six qualified bids to construct a new terminal building at 491 Airport Road, all of which were higher than expected.
The airport plans to replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards. AECOM was awarded a $373,079 contract to design the 16,300-square-foot terminal.
During an Airport Authority meeting Thursday evening, Nick Sabo, the aiport's executive director, said the lowest bid was $10.2 million from G-W Management Services LLC and the highest was $12.26 million from Lantz Construction Company. Frederick County's Capital Improvement Plan previously estimated the cost of the project to be approximately $7.5 million.
The project's architects cited inflation as the reason the bids are high, Sabo said.
But airport officials generally agreed that rebidding the project or delaying it in hopes of a more favorable economy isn't the right move, as that could result in even higher bids. Sabo said the authority will likely award a contract for the project in September.
Federal/state grants and loans have been applied for to finance the project but airport officials won’t get confirmation on some of them until later this year. Sabo said no local taxpayer dollars will be used for the project.
The authority will determine how much money to spend on the new terminal at a later meeting, as there was debate on the amount of contingency dollars to include in the event of unexpected costs.
In other news, Sabo announced that the airport sold 345,820 gallons of fuel in fiscal year 2022 — a roughly 40% increase from the previous year’s 271,224 gallons and a 100% increase from the 173,127 gallons the year before. Fuel sales provided the airport a profit of $603,031 in FY 22.
