Bids to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at Frederick County Public Schools' school bus transportation center came in higher than expected due to rising construction costs.
The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved awarding a $1,991,000 contract for the replacement system to Manassas-based Paramount Mechanical Corporation.
Board members said the current HVAC system, installed when the transportation center was built in 2012, did not last for its expected lifetime and called it "a dud."
"The reality is we got a dud of a system, and now it's time to fix it," said School Board Chairman Brandon Monk.
"That is a system that has not functioned properly since it was installed. It's much-needed and is at risk of failure every day," added board member Bradley Comstock (Opequon District).
The transportation center, which is adjacent to Armel Elementary School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), was built for $17.2 million and went into operation in 2013. It was the county's first Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) certified building.
Three bids were submitted to replace the building's HVAC system. Frederick County Public Schools interim Assistant Superintendent Al Orndorff has noticed a 34% increase in construction costs from the spring until now, according to Comstock.
Comstock said the bids for the replacement system came in higher than what was anticipated. "The difference in price is simply that prices are just going up on construction. We only received a few bids, and they were all high," he said.
In other business, the Virginia Department of Education has awarded the school division a $7,600 security equipment grant that "will be used to enhance communication systems at Indian Hallow Elementary School," said interim FCPS Superintendent John Lamanna.
