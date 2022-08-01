Big Blackberry

Finn Taylor, 6, of Melbourne, Florida, chomps down on a large blackberry he picked at Marker-Miller Orchards on Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County Monday while visiting his grandparents, Greg and Rita Taylor of Edinburg, who accompanied him to the orchard.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

