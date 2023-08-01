CLEAR BROOK — Surrounded by uproar from some nearby roosters, the contestants stepped up to a panel of judges one by one to draw attention to the plump, well-groomed rabbits they’d raised.
Showmanship is a hallmark of livestock judging, and at the Frederick County Fair on Monday afternoon it was time for rabbit showmanship. The line of participants in the barn was long.
“She’s a perfectly good rabbit,” said Margaret Shearer, 10, of the bunny she raised named Catherine, the kind of high-spirited rabbit that will deal you a kick if you don’t handle her right. But Margaret, who was competing in the breeding rabbit category, knew how to handle her.
Like several of her fellow competitors, Margaret likes how soft the animals are — how they aren’t so noisy as, say, a rooster.
The number of youngsters showing rabbits at the fair has soared. Entries have increased from 23 last year to 47 this year, according to Brooke Sigler, a member of the fair board and a rabbit showmanship judge.
Rabbits give kids in less rural areas an opportunity to take part in the animal aspect of the fair, because you don’t need to live on a farm to raise a rabbit. Taking care of the rabbits and prepping them for competition instills a sense of responsibility and purpose, officials say.
“It’s a great opportunity for a kid that doesn’t want to invest a massive amount of money in a big animal, and they can investment in a smaller project and learn a heck of a lot,” said Kim Black, a fair volunteer and agriculture teacher at Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
Sigler, who owns Hidden Pines Homestead LLC and Woods Mill Rabbitry in Frederick County, has been hosting “Rabbit 101 Workshops” to introduce raising and showing rabbits to young people in the area.
More than two dozen participants attended a June workshop at Aylor Middle School to learn how to show their rabbit at the fair and other judged events.
“It gives them a sense of commitment, of pride,” Sigler said. “You can do a lot with a little. You can live in a subdivision and still be able to participate in the fair.”
Several of the competitors in Monday’s rabbit showmanship contest had attended Sigler’s workshops.
Market rabbits are judged based on their heft and will be auctioned off at the fair. In the breeding category, rabbits are assessed based on how closely they adhere to the species standard outlined by the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
Parker Fletcher, 11, and Lenah Schrock, 13, discussed the art of showmanship, the nuances of presentation and the trials of attempting to woo a judge.
“You do the ears, then you flip it over. Then you do the eyes, then the nose, then the legs, then abdomen,” said Parker.
“They are cute and soft,” Lenah said as she coaxed the ears of Yeti, her aptly-named rabbit. “He can get up to 8 to 10 pounds, and most of the time they are aggressive, but he’s nice.”
Each rabbit has a personality peculiar to its breed, participants say. Lola, a Silver Fox rabbit raised by 18-year-old Josh Gamez, is “a wild child.”
About raising rabbits, he said, “They are all really interesting. They each have different personalities and just watching them take care of their young is really cool, too.”
Parker ultimately took home grand champion for market rabbit showmanship, and Lenah won reserve market showmanship champion. Her rabbit, Yeti, was named grand champion.
For the non-market novice showmanship competition, the top three finishers were Lauren Funk, Atlee Kitts and Margaret Shearer.
