FRONT ROYAL — On a night when Handley's offense sputtered in the early going and was dominated by Skyline on time of possession, the Judges came up with a pair of huge defensive touchdowns to pull out a 28-14 road win.
Handley (4-0) overcame a fired-up Skyline (2-2) team that bolted out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Judges were able to run a single offensive play.
"The defense made a couple of clutch plays," Handley coach Dan Jones said. "And we needed that tonight."
Trailing 14-0, Handley's first offensive play resulted in a botched handoff and an 18-yard loss.
But the Judges responded with Davion Butler's 81-yard touchdown pass to Emerson Fusco, who broke a pair of tackles after the catch across the middle.
Fusco came up big once again, this time on defense, picking off a pass from Skyline quarterback Aiden Vaught, returning it 75 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 at the half.
The third quarter turned into a flag-throwing exhibition as both teams were hit with multiple personal foul penalties as neither team could mount any offense.
In all, Handley was flagged eight times for 75 yards and Skyline was called for 10 penalties for 95 yards.
"Some of those [penalties] were earned and some of them had us shaking our heads," Skyline coach Heath Gilbert said. "But the players were doing the best that they could out there, and so were all the coaches and the referees as well."
The Judges took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter after an interception near midfield.
Five plays later, Butler hit Fusco once again across the middle for a 21-yard TD. The extra point was missed and the Judges led 20-14.
Vaught gave the Hawks great field position on the ensuing kickoff return, after muffing the kick, picking it up on his own 2 and returning it all the way back to the Handley 26.
But from there the Hawks went backwards.
After Vaught was tackled hard on a three-yard run to set up a fourth-and-6, the Skyline bench was hit with a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties totaling 30 yards, forcing the Hawks to punt.
After the teams traded punts, Skyline started a drive from the Handley 47.
The Hawks picked up a first down after Vaught gained nine yards on two runs and fullback Dustin Gue knifed through a hole in the middle for another six yards to the Judges' 28.
Then the Judges defense came up big once again.
Vaught was hit hard on a run off tackle and the ball popped out right into the hands of defensive back Manno Lusca, who then scampered 72 yards for a touchdown. Butler added a 2-point run and the Judges led 28-14 with just over four minutes left.
"I can't get upset about the turnovers," Gilbert said. "[Vaught] does so much for us. Sometimes he needs a little more protection."
Vaught rushed for 144 yards on 36 carries and a touchdown.
The Hawks began the game with a 65-yard, 14-play drive, that Vaught capped off with a one-yard score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Hawks' short kick was fielded by up-man Breylon Miller, but a hard hit dislodged the ball and the Hawks recovered at the Handley 33.
Five plays later Cole Britton rumbled in from 19 yards to put Skyline up 14-0.
"Sometimes offense can be the best defense," Jones said of the Hawks fast start. "But [Skyline's] defense played good and attacked and they forced us to change things."
Handley ran only nine offensive plays in the first half, compared to the 45 run by Skyline.
Skyline rushed for 257 yards on 59 attempts and totaled 310 yards of offense. Handley rushed for 172 yards on 24 carries, with 162 of those yards coming in the second half.
Butler completed just 3 of 11 passes, but two of them were touchdowns to Fusco.
"We finally got to run some plays," Jones said, when asked about the time of possession edge in the first half by the Hawks. "[Skyline's] defense forced us to make some adjustments."
Jones said he was proud of how his team managed to come back after the Hawks' fast start. "It's a learning experience," Jones said. "We faced adversity and were able to respond."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.