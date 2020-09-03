STEPHENS CITY — A yearlong search for a new police chief culminated Tuesday night with Stephens City Town Council unanimously naming town police officer Bill Copp to the post, effective immediately.
Copp, 56, succeeds Charles Bockey, who retired on Aug. 30, 2019. His appointment was made following a closed session during council’s regular monthly meeting.
“I’m excited about my new position,” Copp told The Star.
Copp has lived in Stephens City since 2001 and been employed by the Stephens City Police Department since 2017. Before that, he was an auxiliary deputy for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office from June 2012 to September 2016 and a patrol deputy from September 2016 to July 2017.
“I’ve connected with the people of the community,” Copp said. “And I really enjoy living here and working here.”
In December, about 15 residents told Town Council that they wanted Copp to be the town’s next police chief, calling him dependable, personable, and diligent.
The coronavirus pandemic that began affecting the region in March temporarily halted the search.
According to Mayor Mike Diaz, about two dozen people applied for the job. A panel made up of Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman, Town Manager Mike Majher and Personnel Committee Chairman Ron Bowers reviewed the applications. The top candidates were interviewed and assessed by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The top three candidates were then presented to Town Council to consider.
“There were three excellent candidates, but the council just felt that Bill was the best fit for our town and our community,” Diaz said.
Stephens City is located in Frederick County and has about 2,000 residents. During the search for Bockey’s replacement, Maj. Steve Hawkins from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office served as the town’s interim police chief.
When making their final selection, Diaz said council members “definitely” took to heart the endorsements that Copp received from residents, “amongst all of the other qualities that we were seeking in that position.”
Diaz added: “We are excited to see what Bill is going to do for our community. I know that he has great things planned. And he has a great community who is behind him. I think that’s what’s most important, the community is behind him. And you can’t have a great chief without that.”
Copp will earn an annual starting salary of $67,995.
“This has been a long process. There have been some circumstances that caused it to slow up,” Town Council member Bowers said. “But we are happy that Bill Copp is going to be our chief.”
Currently, the police department consists of Copp and administrative assistant Evelyn Partlow. Officer Tyler Payne resigned earlier this summer. Last September, Sgt. Scott Baber resigned after being accused of wrongfully using a Taser on an inmate.
Copp said he wants to hire two to three officers to get the town’s police force back to what it once was.
“I’m really big into community policing,” he said. “I want to do more events with the community like ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ lunch in the schools, security evaluations of the schools and churches. When you are in a really small town like this, being involved with the community is what’s important.”
(3) comments
A solid choice
Congratulations, Bill Copp! You will make a great Chief! Topp Copp!
May God continue to bless Bill Copp.
