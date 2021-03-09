WINCHESTER — The General Assembly has passed a bill from Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-10th, to protect the well-being of children by allowing those who have entered the welfare system to be raised by relatives or fictive kin.
HB 1962 requires local departments of social services and licensed child-placing agencies to involve the child’s relatives and fictive kin (people treated like family members who are not related by blood or marriage) in the development of a child’s foster care development plan. The bill requires that a child 12 years of age or older be involved in the development of his foster care plan. Under current law, a child’s involvement is mandatory upon reaching 14 years of age.
The bill passed with broad bipartisan support, with 99-0 approval in the House of Delegates (Del. William Wampler, R-4th, was recorded as not voting, but he intended to vote yea) and 36-0 in the Senate.
According to Gooditis, kinship care improves stability, increases levels of permanency and helps preserve a child’s family roots and cultural identity.
“Removing children from their home can cause trauma and hardship that can affect their lives for years to come,” Gooditis said in a press release. “The benefits of kinship care are invaluable — I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve known children who have been able to stay with fictive kin, non-relatives who have an established relationship with the child. Allowing children to stay with their relatives preserves important family connections and allows parents more time to recover from challenges and maintain a relationship with their children.”
Gooditis previously told The Star she was appreciative that the bill allowed fictive kin to be included as options, noting that some of the best caregivers aren’t always blood-related to the child.
“Although Virginia is trying to do better, and to inculcate a ‘kin-first culture’ in the Commonwealth, so far Virginia ranks at the bottom for relatives becoming foster parents,” Valerie L’Herrou, staff attorney on Family & Child Welfare at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said in the release. “We support and thank Delegate Gooditis for working with us on this bill to help children and families in the Commonwealth.”
Also in the General Assembly special session, Gooditis saw success with her HB 2032, which extends employee protection laws and the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act to domestic workers.
Domestic workers include nannies and home care workers who clean, cook, and provide child care or elder care. The bill passed the House on a 54-44 vote and the Senate on a 21-17 vote.
“Domestic workers provide essential services to our families and communities,” Gooditis said in the release. “They care for our children, our elders, and our homes, and it is past time that we stop taking them for granted and afford them the basic protections to which all workers should have.”
Thank you, Representative Gooditis! This bill will help Virginia's families. Democratic values in action!
