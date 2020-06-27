WINCHESTER — The House of Representatives on Thursday night passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 — sweeping legislation to reform policing in America.
The House approved the legislation with a 236 to 181 vote, but only three Republicans supported the legislation. The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is not expected to pass.
The legislation was named after a black man who was killed by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
“Americans — led mostly by young people — in all 50 states and every part of my district have taken to the streets to demand change,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in a news release. “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is an answer to their once-in-a-generation call to action. This bill would bring real oversight, accountability, and transparency to excessive and discriminatory policing practices that have disproportionately affected Black Americans.”
Wexton was a co-sponsor of the bill.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would:
Establish a national database of police misconduct;
Mandate data collection on police use of force;
Ban the use of chokeholds;
Ban no-knock warrants in drug cases;
Prohibit law enforcement from racial and other discriminatory profiling;
Implement a national standard for law enforcement accreditation;
Reprogram existing funds to reinvest in community policing;
Limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local police;
Mandate body and dashboard cameras for federal police;
Create a training program to cover racial bias, implicit bias, procedural justice, and the duty to intervene; and
Reform the qualified immunity doctrine that is a barrier to holding police accountable for misconduct.
The Justice in Policing Act is one of many pieces of legislation supported by Wexton to address systemic racism. Wexton also helped introduce the Law Enforcement Identification Act, which would require uniformed federal officers policing First Amendment assemblies to wear plainly visible identification noting the officer’s name and agency. The legislation is designed to make it easier to hold officers accountable for their actions. The bill was introduced in response to the presence of numerous unidentified federal officers policing protests in the District of Columbia.
Recently, Wexton has joined several peaceful protests across Virginia’s 10th District, held a roundtable with local NAACP presidents, hosted a virtual community conversation on racial injustice earlier this month and has met with local law enforcement leadership in her district.
