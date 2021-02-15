WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, last week co-introduced legislation that would allow craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, and other small beverage producers that depend on in-person sales in taprooms and tasting rooms to be eligible for a larger maximum loan amount in the Second Draw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Wexton, founder of the Congressional Agritourism Caucus, introduced the bipartisan Fairness for Craft Beverage Producers Act with Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, and María Elvira Salazar, R-Florida.
According to Wexton, craft beverage producers were inadvertently excluded from increased maximum PPP loan amount eligibility, which is designed to aid the hardest-hit small businesses such as restaurants and bars. The bill is designed to fix an oversight which excluded these businesses from receiving extended debt relief on other loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
“Craft beverage producers who rely on on-premise sales have been some of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wexton said in a press release. “Like restaurants and bars, they’ve closed or significantly reduced capacity in their taprooms and tasting rooms, making business all but impossible during the cold winter months. I’ve spoken with many of these small businesses owners across our district. Unfortunately, many are hanging by a thread, taking things week by week and doing all they can to keep their doors open. These small businesses drive our local economy, support jobs across our district, and add to the vibrancy and character of our region. We must swiftly correct this oversight in the second round of the PPP to keep our favorite breweries, wineries, and distilleries afloat through the next few months of this crisis.”
The Second Draw PPP program was authorized as part of the COVID-19 relief deal signed into law in December. The program increases the maximum loan amount from 2.5 times monthly payroll costs to 3.5 times for small businesses in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants and bars, that have faced the greatest impacts of the pandemic.
Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Frederick and Clarke counties, is home to over 100 craft breweries, wineries, distilleries and other small beverage producers.
“The ability to qualify for the expanded PPP relief will be a lifeline to many in our industry,” Becky Harris, co-owner of Catoctin Distillery and president of the American Craft Spirits Association, said in the release. “I urge Congress to act quickly to send relief to all our struggling businesses.”
