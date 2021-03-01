WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has introduced legislation to rename the post office on the Loudoun Street Mall for country music legend Patsy Cline.
“I’m excited to introduce this legislation [to] honor Winchester’s own Patsy Cline,” said Wexton in a press release. “The support this bill has received from Roanoke to Norfolk to Arlington shows the enduring legacy of Patsy Cline and the popularity she still holds. Nearly 60 years after her untimely death, people still ‘Fall to Pieces’ over her music and this bill proves that we’re still ‘Crazy’ over her.”
The post office is located at 132 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester.
Cline — considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century — was born in Winchester in 1932. She was killed in a plane crash in Tennessee in 1963 when she was 30 years old and at the height of her career. Her hits songs include “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” She was the first female solo artist to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1960 and the first female solo artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.
The Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St., where Cline lived from 1948 to 1953, is a popular Winchester tourist attraction. It is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. Cline is buried at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Frederick County.
“Tapping the U.S. Postal Service facility on the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall in downtown Winchester in honor of Patsy Cline is an ideal way to acknowledge the importance of her presence in her hometown,” Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc./ Patsy Cline Historic House, said in the release. “In January 1957, CBS’s Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts introduced our local celebrity as ‘Patsy Cline from Winchester Virginia’ on live television just before her winning performance of ‘Walkin’ After Midnight’ and launched her as a national celebrity. This U.S. Postal Service facility is near the Patsy Cline Historic House, a National Historic Landmark, where Patsy lived the longest of anywhere in her life. Even when dreams took her to Nashville, she always called Winchester her home.”
Has her entire history from birth been examined? Did she ever say the "N" word to ANYONE ever? Was she ever photographed with a Confederate flag, even in the distant background? Ever photographed with a gun? The Post Office better hire an uber lib like Sloane to vet her background before spending money on naming a Post Office. Sad this is what liberals have brought the world to, but until society starts telling them to shut up and crawl back under their rocks, these are thing that have to be considered.
What a good idea!
