Billie Jean Henesy Kelly, 68, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, passed away January 16, 2020. Billie Jean was born in Winchester, VA on December 3, 1951 to the late Darwin and Dorothy (Hopkins) Henesy. She was an amazing seamstress and floral designer. She was a celebrant at many weddings over a 20 year period and she was an advocate for all animals. Billie Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, David Kelly in 2018 and her cherished son, Casey Scott McGee.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving family, Barbara O’Donnell, Paula (Tim) Sivore, Penny (Larry Litvin) Suzuki, David Jay, Shima Suzuki, McKenna Sivore, Patrick Sivore, Dawn Rix, Stephanie McGee Best and her furry friend, Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Billie Jean’s memory to Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312,
954-463-4870 or www.humanebroward.com
