WINCHESTER — Bin 5, a retail store billed as an overstock warehouse that sources goods from Amazon each week, is closing its Winchester location after business on Wednesday.
A member of Bin 5’s management team in North Carolina confirmed the closing Monday.
The store, which opened in November 2020 at 2228 Valley Ave. in Ward Plaza, was the first Bin 5 location in Virginia with two other locations in North Carolina.
Shoppers age 15 and older received a 45-gallon bag upon entering the store, and they could purchase as many items as they could fit in the bag. Customers were permitted to exit and re-enter the store to receive another bag.
Items in the store included electronics, home goods, beauty supplies, kitchen appliances and more — “Anything that Amazon carries,” a company representative noted when the store opened. All items were priced at $5 on weekends and leftover items from the weekend were marked down to $3 on Monday, $2 on Tuesday and $1 on Wednesday. The store was closed Thursday and Friday to restock.
