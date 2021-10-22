BERRYVILLE — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is fatal to deer, but its effects on people are unknown.
“It’s never proven to be transmittable to humans,” Fred Frenzel, a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologist, told a gathering of hunters Tuesday night at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
But there’s always a potential for it to show up in people, he said.
In the laboratory, the disease has been detected in mice carrying human genes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CWD is a neurological ailment that can pass between deer through contact with saliva, feces, urine and contaminated water or soil.
“It can stay in the environment for months,” Frenzel said.
The disease apparently spread from West Virginia to Virginia between 2005 and 2009. It has been detected in the region, including Clarke and Frederick counties.
“We’ve pretty much lost Frederick County” and northern Shenandoah County, Frenzel said while discussing how the disease has spread. High levels have been detected in those places.
Only two deer in Clarke County have tested positive for CWD, and those instances occurred several years ago, said Frenzel. But the disease could become more prevalent.
“We’ve sampled deer heavily” in the county, Frenzel said. In fact, probably more deer killed in Clarke have been tested than anywhere else in the region, he indicated.
That’s because the county has a large deer population, despite a decline in numbers.
Statistics show that since 2003, the county’s deer population dropped from what the wildlife resources department classifies as a high level to the borderline between moderate and high.
In the past couple of years, though, the population increased about 3%. But that’s “so little you could say it’s flat,” Frenzel said.
The state is trying to control the spread of CWD by reducing the density of the deer population, he said, such as through hunting.
Hunters should wear latex or rubber gloves while dressing deer, websites about CWD show.
To help biologists, hunters in Clarke and Frederick counties can voluntarily submit the heads of harvested deer for CWD testing. Heads can be taken to the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad in Berryville. In Frederick County, heads can be taken to either the North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company or the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club.
Frenzel spoke during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting. He was invited by Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence to discuss how CWD has affected deer-hunting season.
