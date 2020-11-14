BERRYVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Chuck Bishop said Thursday he thinks students will attend classes in person for part-time only through the remainder of the school year.
Bishop spoke during a meeting held by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to discuss its “legislative priorities” — wish list — with state lawmakers representing the county. Representatives of several county departments and constitutional offices also attended.
The superintendent’s comment was in response to a question from state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, as to how the schools would be affected if a coronavirus vaccine became available to the general public by February.
“I think some people would still be leery of the vaccine,” Bishop said, and choose for their children not to get it. As a result, parents would be wary of sending their kids back to school when unvaccinated students could still catch and spread the virus, he indicated.
So “I think this (part-time school attendance situation) is where we’re going to be for the year,” he said.
Students in Clarke County’s middle and high schools will return to classes two days a week on Monday. They will have eight class periods and be divided into two groups, with each group attending periods 1-4 on one day and periods 5-8 on another day. They also will participate in synchronous learning activities online two days a week. On Fridays, they will work in small groups during the morning and asynchronously or with peers during the afternoon.
An option for fully online learning will be available for students uncomfortable attending classes in person.
Elementary schools reopened to students on Sept. 8 using similar learning methods. They, too, have physically attended classes two days a week.
Bishop thinks students should be in school as much as possible because it helps them learn better and they benefit, emotionally and mentally, from contact with their peers.
“I’ve gotten numerous emails from students,” especially ones in high school, Bishop said, “ ... saying get me back into school as soon as you can.” They’re tired of staying at home all day and not being able to socialize, he said.
Local composite index
One of the supervisors’ goals for the 2021 General Assembly session, slated to begin on Jan. 13, is to persuade lawmakers to adjust the formula used to determine the Local Composite Index (LCI) for public school funding.
In an email on Friday, Bishop wrote that the LCI is used to determine a locality’s ability to fund public school expenses. The higher the index, the more the local government — through taxpayers — is responsible for funding its schools.
A Virginia Department of Education (DOE) website shows the LCI is calculated based on three factors: The true value of real property (weighted at 50%), residents’ average adjusted gross income (weighted at 40%) and taxable retail sales (weighted at 10%). Each locality’s index is adjusted to maintain an overall statewide local funding share of 45% and state share of 55% for education.
“The formula itself is a mile long,” Bishop told the supervisors and lawmakers. “When you look at it, it’s crazy.”
The supervisors are pushing for the LCI to be calculated based on the use value of property, instead of its true value, in localities that base taxation on use values.
For Clarke County, that would mean more state funding for education, Bishop stated in his email. While some localities would get more, others would get less, he noted.
Virginia’s funding formula is “one of the larger (statewide) issues that has been discussed over the years, but there has been no movement to revise it,” he continued. “I’m not optimistic” it will be changed soon.
The idea of changing it “certainly isn’t popular with the eastern half of my district,” said Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce. Her 10th District includes part of Loudoun County, which borders Clarke to the east and is an affluent suburb of the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area.
Bishop mentioned, though, another effort under way to have additional funding provided to localities like Clarke that have made significant efforts to preserve green space.
Clarke County’s current LCI is 0.5729. Bishop told the supervisors that for the past few years, the county’s index has been greater than Loudoun’s.
More and more, “people are going to start moving to rural areas” like Clarke, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. “They’re going to bring wealth with them,” and that will hurt their indexes.
The supervisors wondered if a process can be established for counties and independent cities to appeal their LCIs.
One would “seem reasonable,” said Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton.
But for now, “you get what you get,” Vogel said frankly.
It will be hard to get lawmakers to change the formula, she said, until more of them realize how much it puts rural, less-populated counties at a disadvantage.
Loss of students
CCPS stands to lose about $400,000 in state funding due to an enrollment drop this academic year, Bishop said.
The school division prepared its budget based on expectations of having 1,845 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Yet only 1,741 students are enrolled this fall.
Bishop said some of the 104 students lost enrolled in private schools while others chose to be taught at home because of the pandemic.
“I don’t know how many of those 104 are going to come back” when the pandemic ends, he told the supervisors and lawmakers. “It’s a shot in the dark.”
And, “we have students who are struggling,” he said, because they learn better in the classroom and/or other factors.
Clarke County needs more money to help those students and to prevent others from struggling, county officials contend.
“Just help us with (getting more) funding,” no matter what form it’s in, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett told the lawmakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.