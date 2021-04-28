BERRYVILLE — Things have been running smoothly since most Clarke County Public Schools students recently began attending in-person classes four days per week, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Prior to the that, they were attending in-person classes two days a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
No major issues have arisen due to the transition, Bishop said. Students have said they are glad to be in school more often, and parents have said they're glad for their children to be there, he said.
Lately "we've had some of the lowest COVID numbers we've had all year," Bishop continued.
Only one teacher currently is in quarantine because of the pandemic, he mentioned.
Fridays continue to be used for teacher planning and small group work sessions for students.
The school division plans to resume classes five days per week when the new academic year starts on Aug. 31.
No virtual classes are to be held then. However, students with medical problems who remain concerned about contracting the coronavirus may be able to receive home-based instruction or participate in a statewide online learning program, Bishop said.
At Monday night's Clarke County School Board meeting, Bishop was praised for his leadership of the schools through the pandemic.
Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith mentioned that the Virginia Association of School Superintendents recently named all city and county school division superintendents — including Bishop — its Superintendent of the Year for similar reasons.
Bishop was presented a plaque and a gift basket of snacks. He credited other division personnel, including principals and teachers, for their efforts to get the schools back to normal.
"We've divided and conquered (the pandemic) the best we could," he said. "One person didn't do it. One person couldn't do it."
The past year has "been a treadmill of trying to do the best we can," said board member Jonathan Turkel. "Everyone's had a remarkable year of adaptation."
"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert told school principals attending the meeting. "But 'thank you' is not enough."
She said they, too, are "ranked No. 1 in my mind."
