BERRYVILLE — The Class of 2021 at Clarke County High School can expect a lot of pomp and circumstance at its upcoming commencement.
Clarke County Public Schools officials have determined the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened enough that this year's graduation exercises can go on pretty much as normal.
Because of social distancing measures in place at the time, last year's graduates were presented their diplomas individually during drive-up ceremonies at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium. Graduates received five minutes at designated times to hear their names voiced over loudspeakers, receive their diplomas, pose for cap-and-gown photos and ring the bell, as tradition dictates at CCHS.
This year, though, "we will be able to hold a full-scale graduation event at the high school," Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board Monday night.
Commencement is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 10 at the stadium.
"The new executive order removes all gathering limit restrictions, therefore our graduation event can occur at full capacity," Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Wednesday.
Executive Order 79, recently issued by Gov. Ralph Northam, officially lifts Virginia's indoor mask mandate in most places and ends "commonsense public health restrictions," such as social distancing and event capacity limits, at midnight Friday. However, masks must continue to be worn by students, teachers, staff and visitors in K-12 public schools.
The school division will send parents an email detailing how the order will affect the schools, Bishop said.
Summer school will start on July 6.
"We're not exactly sure what that will look like" yet in terms of any restrictions, Bishop told the board.
Officials will look for any updated guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjust pandemic mitigation measures in schools accordingly, Bishop stated in the email.
Unless it's revised, the executive order will be in effect through June 30. Bishop said activities in school buildings will "remain as they are now" until then unless changes are mandated.
Students currently are in classes four days a week. Plans are to resume holding classes five days a week when the new school year starts on Aug. 31.
"I'm really proud of our school system," Bishop said. Employees have continued to educate students as well as anyone could expect during the pandemic, and they've gone above and beyond the call of duty in coping with restrictions — at least in his opinion, he said.
"I feel relieved ... and somewhat optimistic we've turned the corner" on the pandemic, said board member Chip Schutte.
"I appreciate staff and students remaining diligent in moving toward the finish line," board member Jonathan Turkel said.
"It's been a really hard year for everyone," added board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
