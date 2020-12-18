BERRYVILLE — Students in the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) will continue to be taught both in the classroom and online when winter break ends in January.
At least, that is the way things stand now, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board earlier this week.
“We have no plans to revert to (entirely) online instruction,” Bishop said, even though COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
As of Thursday, 305 Clarke County residents had contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared last March. Twenty of them had been hospitalized, and four had died, the Virginia Department of Health reported on its website. However, the county’s figures in each category remained the lowest among localities within the Lord Fairfax Health District, which also includes Frederick, Warren, Page and Shenandoah Counties as well as Winchester.
In the schools, there were nine active cases of students with the coronavirus, including three at Boyce Elementary, four at D.G. Cooley Elementary and two at Clarke County High. There were three active cases among staff, including two at Boyce and one among the county’s joint finance and maintenance departments, the CCPS website showed.
Active cases are ones in which people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and remain contagious and in quarantine.
A total of 105 students were in self-quarantine due to being in close contact with someone confirmed to have the coronavirus. They included 22 at Boyce, 58 at Cooley, seven at the middle school and 18 at the high school. Meanwhile, 19 staff members were in self-quarantine, including eight at Boyce, nine at Cooley and one each at the middle and high schools, the website showed.
Close contact is considered having been within six feet of someone confirmed to have the coronavirus for 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period, regardless of whether or not the people were wearing masks.
Several entire classes have been quarantined as a precaution, Bishop said. But “we have no evidence,” he emphasized, of COVID-19 spreading as a result of schools being open.
Because of the winter storm, the schools were closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Today is a scheduled day off for pupils. Winter break for both students and employees will start on Monday and continues through Jan. 1. Students are scheduled to return to their studies on Jan. 4.
Since mid-November, all CCPS students have been taught under a hybrid education model. They have physically been in classes two days a week — on different days to keep gatherings in schools as small as possible — and involved in online learning the other three days. Students also have an option to participate in an all-virtual model.
“This is a critical time ... to make sure we can continue with the hybrid model,” Bishop told the school board.
Bishop said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, still believes students are safest in schools because of safety and social distancing protocols put into place there. Those protocols might not be in place in homes and elsewhere in the community, he said.
But if COVID-19 cases keep increasing, “we might have to temporarily revert” to an all online model eventually, Bishop added.
“Our main priority is keeping schools open,” board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said. She urged families to practice social distancing and safety measures at home to lessen the possibility of someone catching the coronavirus.
“We’ve had a lot of cooperation among parents,” Bishop said. He mentioned that, for example, families volunteered to quarantine after returning from Thanksgiving trips out of town.
At schools, “staff continues to do a remarkable job” teaching under the hybrid model, the superintendent continued.
“They seem to have found a rhythm,” Bishop said. “But it’s exhausting,” he said, to develop and carry out both in-person and online instruction.
He has heard no negative comments from parents of students learning under the hybrid model, he said.
