BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Chuck Bishop will retire from the position he's held for the past nine years effective June 30.
During a special meeting Tuesday night, called to discuss personnel matters, the School Board accepted Bishop's resignation in a unanimous vote and wished him well.
In a separate unanimous vote, the board hired Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett to succeed Bishop as superintendent as of July 1.
Bishop will be ending a 32-year career in Virginia's public education system. However, he won't be leaving the education profession.
Wednesday morning, the school division in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia, officially announced it has hired Bishop to be its new superintendent. He is to begin his job there immediately upon leaving Clarke County. Bishop is earning an annual salary of $194,675 in Clarke County. He told The Winchester Star that as Jefferson County's superintendent, he will be paid $178,000 per year.
After Tuesday night's meeting, Bishop told The Star that he'd accepted the Jefferson County job. He said he was ready for a change. He had contemplated retirement altogether, but he realized he wasn't ready for that.
He then learned about the job in West Virginia.
"It's a new opportunity," he said. "I like a new challenge."
Catlett told the board that Clarke County is fortunate to have had Bishop for nine years. Nationwide, the average tenure of superintendents in local school divisions is three to five years, he said. Data on educational websites supports that comment.
Bishop previously was superintendent of the Augusta County Public Schools and Radford City Public Schools in Virginia.
Altogether, he's so far worked in five school divisions, he recalled. Among his previous jobs were teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and assistant superintendent.
"You've had one hell of a career," board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith told him. She mentioned that she was "still processing" his decision to leave Clarke County.
"I'm really grateful you spent the past nine years with us," Singh-Smith, who represents the county's Buckmarsh District, continued.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve Clarke County," Bishop said, adding he's been blessed to lead talented staff and watch students become successful in life.
"I hope we're in a better place than we were when I arrived" in 2014, he said.
White Post District board member Chip Schutte recalled making the motion to hire Bishop during a meeting that year. At the time, he said, the relationship between the School Board and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors was "sort of low."
The School Board has autonomy to make decisions regarding how students are educated and funds are allocated. But the Board of Supervisors makes allocations of local funds to CCPS yearly. It theoretically can decide how much to provide the schools based on supervisors' opinions of how well money is being spent.
Relations between the two panels have since improved tremendously, School Board members agreed. They attributed much of that improvement to Bishop's professionalism.
Bishop was "the biggest single change that has allowed so many other things (efforts to help students and staff) to move forward," Schutte added.
Millwood District board member Jonathan Turkel called Bishop "the consummate professional."
Casey Kennedy, the board's Russell District member, has worked with Bishop only since March. Kennedy was appointed at that time to temporarily fill the seat of the previous district member who resigned.
Still, "the more I've gotten to know you, the more I respect you," Kennedy told Bishop.
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District, indicated she hasn't always agreed with Bishop on educational matters but she holds him in high regard.
"I've learned so much from you," Kerr-Hobert told him. "I'm thankful for all you've given the children of the community."
Some of the highest praise for Bishop came from Catlett. He described the retiring superintendent as a level-headed, truthful and collaborative leader.
Decisions made by leaders who aren't collaborative often don't stick for long, he asserted.
Yet decisions that Bishop ultimately made have remained in place, Catlett said, "because he's involved us (administrators) and we've collaborated."
