BERRYVILLE — As circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic change, preparations for the coming school year cannot be perfect, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Monday night, Bishop presented Clarke County School Board members a Back to School Plan that doesn’t include any virtual instruction. The board intends to vote on the plan during its next meeting on Aug. 23.
During the past academic year, students endured a mix of online and in-person learning. As the pandemic lessened, students were in classrooms four days a week toward the end of the year.
The Back to School Plan calls for students to be in classrooms five days a week when the new year starts on Aug. 31, despite the pandemic ramping up again as a new variant of the coronavirus emerges.
Katie Kerr-Hobert, the board’s vice chairwoman, said people have asked her, “Why don’t we do things like we did last year?” For example, why not offer both in-person and virtual learning?
According to Bishop, the plan largely is based on government guidance for students to be in classes daily and the need for them to receive more personal attention from teachers to reverse declines in academic achievement.
“We want our students to have success at learning, not failure,” he said. “We’re going to have to do a lot of assessing to find out where our students are” academically.
Teachers and staff haven’t communicated with some students in person since March 2020, when the pandemic was declared, he mentioned.
Based on assessments, “if it’s obvious we have students with significant learning gaps” other than ones already discovered, Bishop said, school administrators will talk with them and their parents about altering their class choices. That way, they can gain the prerequisite knowledge they need to take their preferred classes later on.
Other factors were involved in the decision to open schools daily, too.
“Some parents don’t have a choice” but to send their children to school, Bishop said. Families either don’t have internet access where they live or cannot afford the service.
It also was stressful for teachers to have to simultaneously do in-person and virtual teaching at times during the past year, he asserted.
Although it was accomplished, he said, “it was almost an impossible task.”
Board member Chip Schutte asked whether the schools can implement virtual learning again “if things go south” with the pandemic.
Yes, Bishop replied, adding “we could have that up and moving in just a couple of days.”
But in terms of the possibility of further student learning setbacks, “it will really hurt our community,” Kerr-Hobert predicted, “if we have to shut our schools down” and go all virtual again.
The 14-page Back to School Plan recommends requiring students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside school buildings, with a few exceptions. (See related story.)
It also includes procedures for minimizing exposure to illness and handling students and employees determined to be sick.
Last year, after schools reopened, parents did a good job of keeping students at home when they showed symptoms of potential illness, even if it was something as simple as the sniffles, Bishop said.
The plan is on the division’s website at www.clarke.k12.va.us. Click on the school board section and then BoardDocs. The plan is under the agenda for the Aug. 9 meeting.
Board member Jonathan Turkel encouraged parents to contact administrators and school board members to voice any questions or concerns they have about the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.