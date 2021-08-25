BERRYVILLE — Students need personal attention from teachers now more than ever, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year, students had to do much of their learning online — or on their own — rather than in classrooms. Teachers were limited in how much one-on-one attention they could give to individual students. As a result, many students developed problems with learning, educators maintain.
Roughly 1,800 students will return to classes five days a week when the Clarke schools open next Tuesday for the new school year. Some will be seeing teachers in person for the first time in about 18 months, Bishop said during the schools’ opening convocation Tuesday afternoon. They probably will be seeing many of their classmates for the first time in many months, too.
As coronavirus cases increase again, administrators decided not to hold the convocation in person. Instead, Bishop addressed teachers and other staff virtually. He told them to anticipate students having not only learning setbacks, but also a hard time getting back into the swing of being in school regularly as well as other emotional and/or behavioral problems.
Already, educators have realized that isolation from their peers has “been devastating for some of our students,” he said.
To help them overcome their trauma and learning losses, teachers must strive to form personal bonds with their students, not just know them by name, Bishop said. Find something in common to relate with each of them, he indicated.
“They need us,” Bishop said. And, “they need each other.”
Bishop told teachers, when dealing with learning setbacks, not to ponder at length about what could have been done — or should have been done — to help individual pupils learn better.
“We have to press the reset button,” he said. Just “accept each student in your class where they are (in learning) and move forward.”
The superintendent expressed gratitude to teachers for their work under challenging circumstances, as well as for coming up with unique ways of teaching lessons when students weren’t sitting directly in front of them.
“Thank you doesn’t seem like enough,” Bishop said. Either virtually or in the classroom, “you showed up for work every day and made the best of a bad situation.”
“It was constant chaos,” he admitted.
He gave teachers a pep talk to prepare them for the challenges they’ll soon face.
“You are our most important resource,” Bishop told them. “You have to believe that what you do each day makes a difference.”
They must be confident they have the skills to do whatever is necessary to help students achieve, he said.
“Teach every day like there’s no tomorrow,” so to speak, Bishop continued. “Make it the experience of a lifetime (for students). Have fun.”
Most important, however, is the need to spend time with students, he emphasized.
“When love of teaching and love of students come together, that’s where magic happens,” said Bishop.
“Technology is a wonderful tool,” but it doesn’t replace individual attention, he pointed out. It should be integrated into lessons only when it’s meaningful, he said.
Bishop pledged that teachers will have all the support they need from other educators, such as guidance counselors.
The convocation lasted about a 30 minutes.
During the event, Clarke County Educational Foundation Executive Director Beth Williams presented Bishop a ceremonial check for $63,090.82. That’s the total amount of 35 grants that the private foundation awarded to teachers during the past year.
There were three types of grants:
COVID grants, intended to help teachers cover costs for learning supplies and equipment to ease burdens of social distancing and virtual learning.
STEM grants, designed to offset costs for developing and expanding science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Classroom impact grants, intended to help teachers create new, innovative learning projects.
Plus, the foundation awarded almost $50,000 in student scholarships, Williams said.
“I don’t know what we’d ever do without” the foundation, Bishop said.
“It’s small but mighty” in fundraising efforts, he said, and “it never says no” to a worthwhile proposal.
