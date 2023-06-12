WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury’s Bistro Concert on Friday evening will feature clarinetist Garrick Zoeter and his wife, soprano Marianna Zoeter, with accompanist Sue Boyd performing a variety of love songs and laments from many cultures — some from the jazz idiom, some from Italian opera and some classical works.
Garrick Zoeter is on the faculty at Shenandoah University’s Shenandoah Conservatory and holds music degrees from The Julliard School and Yale University. He made his solo performing debut at age 17 with the National Symphony Orchestra.
Friday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission at the door is $10 cash. Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is located at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive in Winchester.
