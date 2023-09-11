WINCHESTER — Friday evening's Bistro Concert at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury will feature songwriter and fiddler Kate MacLeod accompanied by Paul Hammerton and John Bryant.
According to Bob Sherwood, a resident of the retirement community in Winchester and an organizer of the Bistro Concert series, MacLeod and her pensive, poetic songs have a large following in Europe and the western United States. Music Mecca of Nashville describes her voice as "a sound that fills you up like food for the soul," while others have likened her singing to EmmyLou Harris and Joan Baez.
Along with Hammerton and Bryant, MacLeod will perform her original songs and offer creative renditions of traditional music heard since colonial times in the Shenandoah Valley.
Hammerton, a guitarist and native of England, has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for years, teaching and playing American traditional music. Bryant plays upright bass, and both he and Hammerton sing as well.
MacLeod is adept on both guitar and fiddle, Sherwood said in a media release. Her songs have been recorded by artists from California to the Czech Republic, and she has toured the U.S., Canada, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy and the United Kingdom. Her current musical projects include recording new renditions of songs by American folk musician Jean Ritchie.
Friday's concert, sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive in Winchester. Attendees should follow the signs to the retirement community's main entrance.
Admission is $10 cash and payable at the door. For more information, call 540-662-0156. Sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.