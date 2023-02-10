MIDDLETOWN — To celebrate Black History Month, the Wayside Inn in Middletown is hosting an art show featuring the works of three local artists.
Loretta Allison, Carmen Crawford and Ray Crawford will display selected works at the inn at 7783 Main St. for the remainder of February. Some of the art will also be available to purchase.
The works of each artist have been featured in galleries around the Shenandoah Valley, including at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.
Michael Haymaker, who runs the Wayside Inn’s weddings and events department, wanted a way to honor the African American community in the Shenandoah Valley. And after teaming up with his longtime friend John Hill, who is currently Winchester’s vice mayor, the pair decided that featuring artwork from three prominent Black artists would be the perfect way to commemorate the month.
The artwork includes paintings, sculptures and textile pieces that have been placed and organized by Haymaker, whose perfectionist style is apparent throughout the gallery.
“It's wonderful,” said Carmen Crawford. “It really makes you feel good.”
The show is opening with a cocktail party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the inn. The event is open to the public, and Haymaker encourages everyone to come celebrate the talented members of the community.
“We were looking at making people feel a part of the community, and a way to do that is to open up places that were once exclusive to one race or culture,” Hill said. “That is something that many people have longed for — that feeling of freedom.”
The trio of artists have been creating together for more than a decade. They all took art classes in Berryville and have since shown their art together at shows across the region.
They all said that one of their favorite parts about creating art is that it forces them to clear their minds and focus on the work at hand.
“You have to think about what you’re doing,” said Loretta Allison.
Allison started painting after passing by an art studio while walking her dog. She said she was intrigued by all the paint brushes hanging in the window, and eventually her curiosity pushed her through the front door. She’s been painting with the Crawfords ever since.
Ray Crawford began making art after he retired and was looking for ways to fill his time. It was wife Carmen who eventually persuaded him to take an art class with her.
“I never painted anything in my life except for a room,” said Ray Crawford. “And I fell in love with it. It takes your mind away from other things. It puts you in another place.”
The group all say they are excited to be part of the Wayside community and have their art on display next to paintings that have been on the walls for hundreds of years.
They also encourage anyone who's ever thought about creating art to take the plunge.
“Put down the cellphone and pick up a paint brush,” said Ray Crawford.
