BOYCE — Now that spotted lanternflies are disappearing as cold weather arrives, here's something else in your yard to be concerned about — the shrubbery.
To try and keep blight from spreading, the Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County is advising people not to use boxwood trimmings in holiday decorations such as wreaths and table centerpieces.
First discovered in Virginia about 10 years ago, boxwood blight apparently made its way to the state on nursery plants from North Carolina. It's not yet considered to be like a pandemic among plantings, horticulture websites show.
However, the disease has been seen in all of Virginia's northern counties, said Blandy arborist Chris Schmidt.
It hasn't appeared at Blandy yet, but Schmidt said she has unofficially identified it for a couple of area homeowners. She was unable to say exactly how prevalent it is in the northern Shenandoah Valley because Blandy doesn't make official diagnoses.
Caused by a fungal pathogen, boxwood blight leads to plants defoliating and starting to die from leaf or root tips backwards. The blight thrives in dampness and temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) says.
The blight infects both English and American boxwood.
"There are preventative fungicide sprays," Schmidt said, "but once the plants are infected, there is no cure."
Boxwood blight can easily spread by sticky fungal spores getting onto people, pets, birds and tools, as well as through discarded cuttings, she said.
Evidence of blight includes circular, tan leaf spots, often with a darker border along the leaves. Black stem lesions may appear on infected green stems but not on woody ones. Plants may lose leaves in patches, or almost all of their lower leaves may drop off.
The only way to keep boxwood blight from infecting healthy plants, Schmidt said, is to not introduce new boxwoods or plant material onto a property unless it's sourced from a nursery certified by the state to be clean.
To sanitize gardening tools used in caring for boxwoods, Schmidt recommends using a 70% or higher ethanol solution or Lysol Disinfectant Brand III. Dip tools in the solutions for five minutes or spray them and allow them to air dry.
Bleach also can be used. Schmidt suggests a 1:9 dilution of 5.25% sodium hypochlorite or a 1:14 dilution of 8.25% sodium hypochlorite.
Ethanol and Lysol Disinfectant Brand III may be preferable for sanitizing tools, she said, because they're non-corrosive when applied to metal. Bleach may still be the most practical and affordable option for sanitizing floors, benches or plant containers, she added.
Blighted boxwood clippings shouldn't be put into compost. Clippings should be double-bagged and discarded in a landfill, according to VDACS.
Operated by the University of Virginia, Blandy is a 700-acre research off U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) near Boyce. The State Arboretum occupies 172 acres of the property, showcasing trees, shrubs and wildflowers native to Virginia.
Reasoning stands that Blandy has become an authority on boxwoods over the years.
In 1961, the American Boxwood Society was organized there by a group of gardeners and botanists concerned about the shrubs declining in quality across the state.
Boxwoods have grown in the society's Memorial Garden in the arboretum since the late 1920s. Today, more than 100 species and varieties are displayed and labeled.
To control the spread of blight at the farm, Blandy no longer offers boxwood greens at its holiday workshops. To protect its boxwood collections, organizations holding activities on the farm are asked not to bring any kind of potted boxwood plants or cuttings.
Schmidt sees no reason for homeowners to remove from their properties boxwoods not showing any disease symptoms.
"The best protocol," she said, "to ensure you keep your boxwoods healthy by not introducing the pathogen onto your property."
For detailed information on boxwood blight, go online to https://ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/boxwood-blight.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.