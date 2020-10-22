BOYCE — No one who planted the 50 trees at the Blandy Experimental Farm on Wednesday will be around in a century, but they hope the trees will still be standing tall.
The planting in an approximately 200-yard long, 100-yard wide pasture in the community forest is part of ongoing climate change reduction and nature preservation efforts at the 700-acre farm off John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) in Clarke County. Blandy is a research field station affiliated with the University of Virginia's Department of Environmental Sciences and the State Arboretum of Virginia.
The trees planted Wednesday have been on the farm since 2015, according to T'ai H. Roulston, arboretum curator. He said they were used for a study by George Mason University associate professor and biologist Rebecca E. Forkner on how insect feeding on leaves changes the color of leaves. The study concluded last year. The trees were planted in root bags for the study to make moving them easier.
Roulston said the planting brings the total number of trees in the forest to about 350. The forest, which was started in 2011, is part of the farm's master plan. Naming it the community forest was a tribute to the volunteers from civic and environmental groups and schools who contribute hundreds of hours of their time at the farm annually.
"We really haven't done any of the planting ourselves," Roulston said. "It's all been in cooperation with volunteers who get to come out and be invested in the future of these trees."
Volunteers on Wednesday included Kay Jones, a Winchester resident who said she's been volunteering since 2005 and spends about three hours per week at Blandy between April and October. Jones said she likes working with people who love native plants and trees.
"It's great," she said about the planting. "The more trees the better."
Jones said she hopes the effort will inspire more plantings to absorb carbon dioxide (C02) and to help reduce global warming. A study last year published in Science magazine by an international research team in Switzerland found there is room on earth for an additional 2.2 billion acres of forests, about 25% more than there are now. The study said planting more than a half-trillion trees would absorb 205 gigatons of carbon — a gigaton is 1 billion metric tons — thereby reducing 25% of the world's carbon.
Besides reducing climate change, volunteer Sally Anderson said expanding the forest will bring in more birds to inhabit it. Anderson, who's volunteered at Blandy since 1990, said she spends about three hours per week there. She said she also hopes the trees will attract more volunteers and visitors to the farm to enjoy nature.
"It's pretty," said Anderson, a Winchester resident and president of the Virginia Native Plant Society from 2003 through 2012. "Especially right now."
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.