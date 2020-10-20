BOYCE — Blandy Experimental Farm will host an online version of the popular Nature Nurtures fall event on Saturday.
This new format is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nature Nurtures is designed to encourage everyone to stay close to nature to help fill the void caused by the pandemic. Since we all are feeling isolated these days, connecting with nature helps everyone stay in touch with the forces of nature that underlie our everyday lives.
The Zoom event will include three online sessions, and each session will include a live Q&A so participants can get their questions answered directly from the experts.
The cost is $10 per session or $25 for all three. Registration is required, and the recorded sessions will be available to registrants after the event. Registration is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3nv9C5G
11 a.m. A Cooking Demonstration: Loving All of Nature’s Culinary Gifts
Chef and owner of Field & Main Restaurant Neal Wavra will present two delicious dishes that showcase the good of the Earth through the glorious — and often misunderstood — beet. Located in Marshall, Neal is an unofficial ambassador for Virginia vineyards and the farm-to-table movement. He will offer suggestions for how to use the whole beet, including the root, stem, and leaves, in the hopes that the beet may become the star ingredient of your next dinner.
1 p.m. Can a Garden Have Everything?
Internationally known garden designer, author, and native plant advocate Colston Burrell will lead you on a wonderful tour of his personal garden filled with native plants. Cole promises to discuss native plants and ecology in “Can a Garden Have Everything?” A lecturer in the College of Architecture and Landscape Architecture at the University of Virginia, he teaches about plants and their ecological connections to natural systems and cultural landscapes. Sponsored in part by the Piedmont Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society.
3 p.m. Resilience in Autumn, Thanks to Nature
Corey McDonald is an herbalist and owner of Red Root & Co., a maker of small-batch culinary, beverage, health, and wellness products. Corey connects people to plants with nourishing and delicious herbal infusions. Join us to discover more about plant remedies growing around us this autumn and learn how to support the body with herbs and lifestyle as we transition into the cooler months.
♦♦♦
The fund-raising event is sponsored by the Foundation of the State Arboretum with support from Bank of Clarke County.
The fundraiser benefits educational programs and events throughout the year. The Arboretum is part of Blandy Experimental Farm, a University of Virginia research facility in Clarke County. For more information visit www.virginia.edu or call 540-837-1758.
