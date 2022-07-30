BOYCE — Anyone want to check Samira Ayala and Carson Zombro for ticks? They might need it.
Working in the fields at Blandy Experimental Farm this summer, the two high school students occasionally discovered ticks clinging to their arms and legs.
"I got more than you!" Sarmira told Carson as they tried to recall how many ticks they had removed, then put in a jar to preserve for scientific analysis.
For the past two months, the two students have spent six hours a day, five days a week studying nature on Blandy's grounds, as well as in its laboratory and greenhouse.
Operated by the University of Virginia, the 712-acre farm off U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County does agricultural research and holds educational programs to increase people’s awareness and understanding of nature. More than 170 acres of the farm are covered by the State Arboretum of Virginia, where flowers, trees and shrubs from throughout the world grow.
The students' paid internships were funded by a grant from the James R. Wilkins Charitable Trust.
Samira attends Clarke County High School in Berryville, while Carson attends John Handley High School in Winchester. Both are rising seniors.
Each decided to apply for the internship because they are interested in pursuing science careers.
"I've always liked finding out about new things," Samira said, explaining her interest in science.
Carson, the son of Mark and Beverly Zombro, said his interest in science stems from his childhood fascination with dinosaurs. He's intrigued by different types of plants, creatures and organisms.
At Blandy, "you see nature, you see science all over the place," added Samira, the daughter of Roberto and Liliana Ayala. "It's very interesting."
The interns helped college students and U.Va. faculty at Blandy with a variety of research projects.
One that they enjoyed a lot was working with Blandy Director David Carr and his Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) students to find out how salt and sugar levels affect nectar in plants and the insects that pollinate them.
Butterflies and bees, for instance, are attracted to salt in plants' nectar. So are animals whose diets consist mainly of vegetation, they explained.
Sodium helps animals balance water levels in their cells. It's also important for their muscles to function properly, according to the website science.org.
That's why drivers frequently see squirrels on the highway ahead of them, especially in early spring, Carr said. They're not necessarily trying to cross the road. Rather, they're licking salty residue on pavement left over from road treatments after winter storms.
As part of the research, some plants at Blandy were watered with brine, while others got regular water. The plants that garnered the most salt attracted the most pollinators, Carson said.
It wasn't formally hypothesized which plants might already have contained more sodium. Carson said the ones decided on for the experiment were chosen by the flip of a coin.
Another task they enjoyed was helping T’ai Roulston, the arboretum's curator, and his REU student catch bees, identifying them and finding exactly where certain species live in the region.
They were particularly eager to find rusty patched bumblebees, classified as an endangered species because their numbers have declined in recent years.
The Blandy team found only one such bee, in the mountains west of Harrisonburg, said Roulston, who is an entomologist — a scientist who studies insects.
However, Samira and Carson weren't with the team on that particular day, he said.
Rusty patched bumblebees used to be widespread and common in the Mid-Atlantic but now are seen only "in very small numbers" across the region, mainly in mountain forests, Roulston continued.
"It is not clear why they are rapidly disappearing," he said, "and we are looking into the differences between habitats where they still occur (are sighted) and those where they do not."
The students used nets to catch bees, then collected pollen samples from them for analysis before setting them free.
Nobody got stung, Samira noted.
This is the fourth year of Blandy's internship program, which the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in 2020 and 2021. Carr said the farm's researchers were excited to be able to resume it this year.
"We've always gotten really good students who've been helpful," he said. "Researchers have said it's been nice to have the help."
Two internships are funded annually. High school students from Winchester and Frederick County as well as Clarke County are invited to apply.
Carson and Samira said their internships solidified their science career interests.
Although he found exploring nature on land to be fun, Carson said he'd like to pursue a career in marine biology.
The undersea environment is "so unique," he said, with forms of life that "you don't see quite often."
Samira said the pandemic has spurred her interest in going to medical school.
"I'd like to find cures for diseases" such as COVID-19, she said. She's concerned about older people becoming sick and there not being cures for their illnesses.
The Blandy internships were the students' only jobs this summer. Officially, their last day was Friday.
"I prefer this rather than working in fast food somewhere," Carson said.
