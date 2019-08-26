BOYCE — For the safety of people and pets alike, dogs no longer will be able to roam freely at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County.
Under a new policy that took effect last week, anyone who brings a dog must keep it on a leash. The rule applies to employees and volunteers as well as the public. It will be enforced everywhere on the property.
Operated by the University of Virginia as an environmental research and education center, the farm comprises more than 700 acres off the John Mosby Highway (U.S. 17/50) near the unincorporated Millwood community. The State Arboretum of Virginia, which contains more than 5,000 woody trees and shrubs from throughout the world, covers about 170 acres within the farm.
About 200,000 people visit Blandy each year to walk the grounds or participate in educational programs.
“A significant number of people come here just to walk their dogs,” Public Relations Coordinator Tim Farmer said, although there are no statistics showing exactly how many.
He acknowledged that the farm has been one of only a few places in the region that allowed dogs to be off leashes.
Most dogs brought to Blandy behave well, Farmer said. Roughly once every few months, however, employees receive a report of an aggressive dog, he said.
In a recent incident, a dog on a leash came into contact with a dog that was not restrained, and the latter canine became aggressive, according to Farmer.
The new policy is “not so much in response to any one incident as it is to several that have occurred over the years,” he said. “We felt this (incident) was sort of the writing on the wall.”
So far, no animals or humans have been injured in dog encounters, Farmer said.
“At some point,” he said, “the odds no longer are in your favor.”
Information about the policy will be posted on the grounds at Blandy.
There will be a transitional period, Farmer said, during which time people with dogs will be educated about the policy. He did not know how soon the new policy will be strictly enforced.
Within a day after the policy was announced on Blandy’s Facebook page, more than 100 people had posted comments about it.
Some posts were negative.
Cary Coryell of Reston wrote that he visits Blandy several times each month “just because it’s the one place our dogs are allowed off leash, where ... they can safely enjoy themselves.”
“I was about to become a member (of Blandy), and was in communication with staff at the arboretum to set that up, because I was so grateful for access to the beauty of this land for me and my dogs,” Coryell wrote. It “makes me so sad that we won’t be able to come back because there is no way we’ll be making that 2.5 hour drive round trip if our dogs have to be leashed.”
The policy is “very disappointing for those of us who are responsible dog owners,” Kelsey Stillwagen wrote, noting that her dog “is actually trained, doesn’t approach others, doesn’t chase wildlife, and gets put back on a leash to pass other dogs.”
“Unfortunately, I will not be returning, nor will I be donating more money” to Blandy, she continued. It’s “very unfortunate that some poorly behaved dogs/owners are ruining something good for the rest of us. (I’m) really hoping Blandy Experimental Farm will reconsider for those of us with well-trained dogs.”
Others were pleased with the new policy.
“I think this is a very necessary change,” wrote Michelle McKee Funk. “Even the best dogs can be unpredictable in different environments around strange people and other dogs. It’s (the policy) certainly best for all humans and animals.”
For the most part, Farmer said, “people who are disappointed say they understand” the new leash policy.
“We realize this is going to be an unpopular policy, but we couldn’t wait until somebody got hurt,” he said.
(3) comments
So glad they are doing this! I think that safety for everyone (dogs included) has to be the first consideration. I think it's kind of petty for people to be talking about pulling their donations because of this new regulation...
*unleashed
So far, no animals or humans have been injured in dog encounters, Farmer said.
I personally know of one dog, a border terrier, that had to be euthanized due to injuries sustained at Blandly from an attack by an unleashed dog. I don’t know how long Farmer has been there, but his information on injuries and/or death resulting from attacks by bleached dogs is incorrect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.