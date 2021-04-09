Garden lovers will be glad to hear that two popular garden fairs will return this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronvirus pandemic. Blandy’s Garden Fair will be held May 8 and 9, but in a new location and GardenFest, held at Belle Grove Plantation, will take place June 5.
Blandy’s Garden Fair
The Garden Fair, held every Mother’s Day weekend at Blandy Experimental Farm, will take place May 8 and 9. This year, though, it will be held at the Clarke County Fairgrounds because of ongoing restrictions imposed by the University of Virginia, which operates Blandy Farm.
The Garden Farm will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Admission is $15 per car or $10 if purchased in advance on the Arboretum website. This is the Foundation’s largest and most important annual fundraiser, providing support to the Arboretum and its many programs. To pay in advance, go to https://pci.foc.virginia.edu/fosa/parking.
Preview Night will offer Foundation of the State Arboretum members first pick of the plants, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 7. The cost is $30 per person before May 5, or $40 per person after that or the day of the event. Anyone who is not a member may join and save 20 percent on the cost of membership; this discount applies to renewing members as well. To become a member and pay for your Preview Night registration, visit the Garden Fair website: https://blandy.virginia.edu/2021-garden-fair.
A great selection of small trees, shrubs, berry bushes, annuals, perennials, and products for home and garden will please every gardener. Vendors from around the region bring their inventory to Garden Fair.
Food vendors will offer lunch while you shop, and covered pavilions provide a place to relax and enjoy a break.
Masks will be required for vendors and shoppers. Smart shoppers bring their own wagons for plants, although there are provided wagons.
The fairgrounds are at 890 W. Main Street in Berryville. For questions, call 540-837-1758 Ext. 224.
GardenFest
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association will hold GardenFest on June 5 at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will have plants for sale, raffle items, vendors, the Master Gardener information booth, Second Hand Rose (rummage sale), and children’s activities.
Visit nsvmga.org and or like NSVMGA on Facebook for further details and updates.
