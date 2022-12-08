WINCHESTER — The property room at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is home to the cremated remains of 22 individuals.
Some were discovered in motel rooms. One was found on the side of a road. Another was in his house for nine days after passing away. And one of them was just a dismembered torso.
In the Winchester area, when a person dies and no one comes forward to claim the body, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland accepts their remains and keeps them safe until a family member or loved one of the deceased collects them.
"If I don't do it, it's hard to find someone who will," Millholland said on Thursday.
He has been voluntarily offering this service since he was a lieutenant with the Winchester Police Department in the 1990s. Millholland continued to accept unclaimed remains when he was Winchester sheriff from Jan. 1, 2002, to Dec. 31, 2013, and resumed the service after becoming Frederick County sheriff on Jan. 1, 2016.
Over the past three decades, he estimates he has safeguarded the ashes of up to 60 people.
In most instances, a funeral home places the cremated remains in a box, and the box is placed in a gift bag to be picked up by Millholland. The cremations are paid for by the state if the deceased was indigent, but if he or she had money, a fee is charged. In one case, Millholland said he had to sell a departed person's pickup truck to raise enough money for his cremation.
Millholland has gone to great lengths to reunite the remains of the departed with their families.
"I had one where I found them [relatives of the deceased] in Virginia Beach," he said. "I talked to them on the phone and told them I was going to a sheriff's conference there. I said, 'If you meet me, I'll give you his remains.'"
Sometimes, no one claims the ashes. Millholland said a few of the 22 urns currently in his property room contain the remains of people who have family in the local area but no one wants to be responsible for them. Another urn holds the ashes of a man whose long-term girlfriend refuses to accept them because she doesn't want them in her home.
Millholland and his staff treat the remains with reverence and respect, which is why the sheriff asked Winchester Pastor Brandan Thomas to stop by Thursday afternoon and offer a blessing for the departed.
"No matter what happens, who we are or where we're at, God knows these individuals," Thomas said. "Nothing has separated them from Him."
Thomas paused when he recognized the name of one of the deceased. Edward Shuck, who died on March 26, 2019, had spent time living in the Winchester Rescue Mission homeless shelter that Thomas manages.
"I remember him, I remember his story, I even remember the journey of him connecting with You and with others," Thomas said in prayer. "God, we celebrate him by name. We celebrate each and every one of these individuals."
In addition to Shuck, the names of the people in the property room and the dates they died are:
- Richard Allen, unknown
- Linda Anderson, unknown
- Jimmy Brown, Jan. 31, 2013
- Antonio Bucaloy, July 23, 2022
- George Bury, Aug. 22, 2022
- Charles Carson, unknown
- Melvin Cox, July 29, 2011
- Linda Coxon, Aug. 10, 2018
- Earl Gwynn, April 22, 2020
- Richard Highland, Feb. 21, 2020
- Dorothy Jackson, Oct. 6, 2019
- Paula Jackson, Aug. 18, 2022
- Dale Lewis, March 1, 2020
- Barron Long, Aug. 3, 2020
- Ward McCarty, April 23, 2022
- Daniel Berkeley Merchant, Sept. 7, 2022
- Fay Taylor, Nov. 9, 2013
- John Wahanquist, unknown
- Bryant White, unknown
- Michael Williamson, June 24, 2012
The final set of remains belongs to a person whose name and date of death has never been discovered. Her urn is labeled Jane Doe.
"We pray that in the days to come, they will find a resting place," Thomas said. "These individuals had names, had stories, and above all else were human beings."
If you have information that could help any of the 22 deceased people find a home, call Millholland at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, 540-662-6168.
"There is no cost to the family member," Millholland said. "We just would like to reunite them with family."
