Bleu's Blues

Frederick County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bleu is on the mend after a life-threatening medical condition required him to have emergency surgery. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said Bleu's partner, Deputy Dan Clark, noticed the bloodhound was in pain at 7 p.m. Sunday so he rushed the dog to Valley Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center near Winchester. Veterinarians there determined Bleu was suffering from gastric torsion, a life-threatening condition commonly referred to as a flipped or twisted stomach, and performed emergency surgery. Bleu came through the operation with flying colors and returned home Tuesday morning, where he will continue to recuperate until he's healthy enough to return to duty.

 Photo courtesy of Lenny Millholland

