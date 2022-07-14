BERRYVILLE — Town officials are calling for the smaller portion of a dilapidated former industrial building to undergo a facelift and the larger portion to be demolished.
Berryville Town Council, in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, adopted a blight abatement plan for 12 First St. The building is what's left of a grist mill complex constructed in the late 1800s. It's been deemed important to local history because it’s a reminder of past commercial activity involving the Norfolk Southern Railroad, which is about 10 feet to the east.
However, the Berryville Architectural Review Board has rendered the building unsafe because of its current disrepair.
Under the plan, the property owner must demolish the southern part of the building, which is the largest portion at roughly 1,485 square feet. The northern section, comprising about 1,008 square feet, must undergo repairs. Those are to include repairing or replacing its roof; installing new siding and fascia, and securing door and window openings. Doors and windows cannot remain boarded up once the project is finished.
The mandated demolition must occur by March 15, 2023. Improvements to the building's northern portion must be completed and inspected by Dec. 15 of next year, a timetable for the project shows.
Council members didn't comment on the abatement plan at length before Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald made the motion to adopt it.
Town documents identify Scott Mercer as the property owner. Efforts to reach Mercer by phone on Wednesday for comment were unsuccessful.
The council also adopted blight abatement plans for three properties on Josephine Street.
By March 15, the owner of 114 Josephine must demolish the entire main structure, the plan for the property shows.
"A structure behind this building seems to be in good shape" and doesn't need attention, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
At 225 Josephine, window and door openings on the structure must be secured by Dec. 15, 2023, its plan states.
Owners of 112 Josephine will be required to upgrade part of the log cabin and tear down other portions.
If renovations to the properties aren't done, the town eventually may have the targeted structures demolished entirely and put liens against the properties to recover the costs, according to Dalton.
Numerous public meetings regarding the blight abatement efforts have been held in recent months.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez acknowledged the issue is sensitive for many people because of the properties' historical characteristics.
"The goal never has been to demolish buildings," Rodriguez said, but rather to keep them from jeopardizing public health and safety.
Deadlines for property owners to get the work done, as specified in the plans, are "reasonable expectations," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.