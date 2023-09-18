Bill Taylor of Merrifield-based Northern Pipeline Construction walks past a dirt lot on Monday at 514-520 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester where four adjoining townhouses declared blighted by the city once stood. According to officials, the residential properties had not been occupied since at least 2013 — aside from dozens of squirrels that were living inside the buildings. Taylor was working with the gas pipelines at the site. Judge Alexander Iden previously appointed the city as receiver of the dwellings, which enabled the local government to demolish the structures before selling the property to recoup expenses.
