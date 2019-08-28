WINCHESTER — The annual Celebrating Patsy Cline Block Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St.
It is an old-fashioned style block party with live entertainment, food concessions by Shaffer’s BBQ and souvenirs staged on Kent Street between Monmouth and Germain streets.
In its 10th year, the annual event is held over Labor Day weekend to celebrate the life and legacy of Patsy Cline and her music — in honor of the anniversary of her birthday, Sept. 8, 1932.
The Patsy Cline Historic House is where she lived from 1948 to 1953 and off and on through 1957 with her mother, Hilda Hensley, and her brother and sister. The two-story house museum opened in 2011 and has been restored to the way it was when her family lived there in the mid-1950s. It is open for tours and is listed as a state and national landmark.
The block party is free to attend with tours of the historic house offered at the reduced price of $5 for the day. Four performances by returning and new entertainers includes tribute singers performing Patsy songs, singer-storyteller, and groups performing songs of her genre.
Attendees are asked to bring chairs to the event. For more information, call 540-662-5555.
Entertainers in the order of performance are:
Fred Pollard began public performances after placing in the top four contestants of NBC 4 The VIP Voice singing contest April of 2015 in conjunction with Universal Studios. Fred is a solo singer and guitarist who performs No. 1 hits of country and other genres. Pollard’s early influences were all country music artists: Glen Campbell, Marty Robbins, Ronnie Milsap etc.
Tracey Wygal has gained equal recognition and praise, notably in her musical tribute to the country legend Patsy Cline. Her likeness to Cline’s unmistakable, robust voice has received accolades time and time again by many who knew the music legend personally. Joining Wygal for several selections will be Ted Pugh, noted guitarist and private instructor. Together they form the acoustic duo called “Blue Feather.”
The Valley Boys are a local band featuring rockabilly, classic rock, and country hits from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Their feel-good flavor of music and youthful energy create new fans everywhere they perform. Their renditions of classic favorites from America’s prime musical decades delight audiences with a mix of rhythm and blues, early rock and roll, and the smooth sounds of classic country. Daniel Walker and Garrett Custer, both 15, are The Valley Boys.
Liz Ruffner is a returning favorite performer for the annual block party. Ruffner has been singing Cline’s songs for 25 years beginning with a contest at the Rainbow Road Club. She has competed and won many contests including one at Historic Jordan Springs for the chance to sing with the cast of “Always, Patsy Cline.” She also had the opportunity to perform at Andrews Air Force base and perform for bus tours that visit Winchester.
