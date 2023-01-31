The new Miss Apple Blossom Amanda Short (left) and the new Miss Apple Blossom Outstanding Teen Gracie Clarke were crowned Saturday night at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Both will participate in the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 28-May 7, as well as advance to the Miss Virginia competition in June. Short is an attorney who earned her law degree from the University of Richmond in 2022. Clarke is a student at Patrick Henry High School.