CLEAR BROOK — About 900 women gathered at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on Friday to enjoy food, drinks, music and the company of friends as part of the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon.
For $35, participants received a sit-down lunch from Panera Bread, an open bar with a variety of draft beers and wines and live music from the band Souled Out. The tables for the luncheon were housed under two gigantic tents while the dancing took place outside.
Event co-chair Cassie Marcoux said the event sold out. Although the pandemic reduced the event's capacity and caused it be relocated from Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center to allow for more social distancing, she said most of what people loved about the luncheon from previous years remained.
Last year’s Bloomers' Luncheon — like all festival events — was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcoux said there was pent-up demand for the luncheon to return.
“Everybody is ready to get out of their house,” Marcoux said. “There’s a lot of excitement to have the events this year. [The luncheon] is a lot of fun. The band is a great time. Of course, the drinks are included, that helps a lot. And it's all women.”
Kim Darr and Carol Forthman said that Friday was their first time attending the Bloomers Luncheon, and they had a great time.
“In the past on Fridays at Apple Blossom I always had kid events to go to,” Forthman said. “Like my son is in a marching band, my daughter ran races, so I never could go. But now they are in college, so I was like, ‘Whooo, my turn!’”
Darr said she just had to get out of the house after being stuck inside for so long last year due to the pandemic.
Festival officials checked temperatures at the entrance, but Forthman said having the COVID-19 vaccine made her more comfortable attending.
“We are both vaccinated,” Forthman said. “ I don’t know if I would have come out if I hadn’t been vaccinated. It’s an outdoor event, but I probably wouldn’t have come out if I wasn’t vaccinated.”
Winchester resident Mikaela Peters, who came to the luncheon with a friend, said she was excited the Bloomers was even taking place. She said the drinks were the best part of the luncheon.
Loretta Lockhart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said she has been coming to the luncheon for seven years and was upset about last year’s cancellation.
“I get to see people I haven’t seen all year long,” Lockhart said. “We get together, have a drink, listen to Souled Out and have a good time. That’s what it’s all about, having a good time.”
Jennifer Silkworth from West Virginia said the luncheon made her feel like things were “as back to normal as possible." She said what she likes most about the luncheon is “getting together with family, friends and music and having a positive attitude.”
“It’s a windy day, but we are making the best of it,” Silkworth said.
