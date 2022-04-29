Latest AP News
- Jurors weigh man's self-defense claim in Capitol riot trial
- Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates
- Connecticut lawmakers to vote on wide-ranging emissions bill
- WA courts mostly not using tracking law to protect people
- Minnesota lawmakers finishing deal on unemployment, bonuses
- Hassan, Collins propose college savings legislation
- Guilty pleas for 2 men in $1M California retail theft ring
- Polish court sees no grounds to arrest prominent lawyer
- Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records
- New Mexico legislator to pay $250 fine in ethics settlement
Local News
- Winchester woman killed in Maryland crash
- Business Briefcase
- Frederick EDA Director "optimistic" about new grocery store
- Frederick Supervisors still deadlocked on school operating budget
- Drug coalition leader leaving for new employment
- Quarles AB Parade
- Panel recommends reapproval of Linden Drive rezoning
- Memories continue to be made at Apple Blossom Apple Pie Baking Contest
- New principal hired for Johnson-Williams
- CCHS students design cart, win Widget Cup competition
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.