CLEAR BROOK — Hundreds gathered at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on Friday for the United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest — the first major event of the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
“It brings a sense of hope,” said Wendy Fletcher of Winchester. “People are smiling, they are laughing. We are together but kind of separate. But it’s nice to be out again and have something normal."
Last year’s Wine Fest — as well as the entire festival — was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event returned but with several changes. It was expanded to a three-day event and relocated from the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester to the fairgrounds.
Co-chair Ellen Cowley said putting the event together amid the pandemic was a challenge, but many people worked hard and she was happy with the end result.
“We are happy to have everybody here,” said Cowley, who worked with co-chairs Julia Bouder and Becky Wisecarver. “The vendors and wineries have been very supportive. We don’t quite have as many as we usually have because of COVID and some wineries not being back in full swing.”
Bouder said she was glad that they could give the community a chance to engage in a fun event again. She said that Virginia’s wineries were either “totally ready” to participate in the event or not ready to come due to the struggles they faced during the pandemic.
“There was no in between,” Bouder said. “You couldn’t talk someone into [coming]. And that’s the general feeling of the public — either people are absolutely ready to come here to the Wine Fest or they are not.”
To keep people safe, wine vendors were housed under large open-air tents and spaced out to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Attendees had to get their temperature checked at the gates. Festival officials would not permit anyone with a fever above 100.3 to attend.
Winchester residents Andre Summers, 33, and his girlfriend Ashley Arnica, 29, said they felt safe and were glad organizers were trying to provide fun activities. The pair purchased a mango-flavored cider from Cobbler Mountain Cider.
“The temperature check was funny to see, but it makes sense,” Summers said. “I’m willing to do it to come out here.”
Winchester residents Javi Juarez, Vanessa Lopez and Sam Harris, all in their 20s, also appreciated being able to go to Wine Fest this year.
“I actually just moved to Winchester a couple of years ago, and last year would have been my first Apple Blossom, but it was canceled, so I was super disappointed,” Harris said. “And I was super excited to be able to come to this.”
Juarez said that the Loudoun Street Mall location was more convenient since he lives in downtown Winchester. On the other hand, Martinsburg, West Virginia, resident Jessica Curtis said the location change made the event more appealing, as she finds it hard to find parking downtown. Curtis said she wished more people were wearing masks while walking around but liked how spread out everybody was.
To ensure social distancing, the Wine Fest was split into four-hour blocks, with no more than 900 people allowed to attend each block. Today’s events have sold out, but Cowley said there are about 300 tickets still available for Sunday’s 1 to 5 p.m. block. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at thebloom.com. The admission fee includes a souvenir wine glass and access to wine and cider tastings. Vendors are selling wine by the glass and the bottle.
Participating vendors include AmRhein Wine Cellars, Castle Glen Estates Winery, Cobbler Mountain Cider, Eastwood Farm and Winery, Henway Hard Cider, Mattaponi Winery, North Mountain Vineyard, Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery and Vintner’s Cellar Winery of Yorktown.
