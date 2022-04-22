WINCHESTER — Decked out in pink and green, people converged downtown Friday afternoon for the United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest, which kicks off the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Winchester residents Brittany Wright and Sarah Lewis came to the event with a group of people, and they were all smiles as they sampled wines and hard ciders.
“We’re just excited to be able to be downtown with co-workers and friends,” Lewis said after tasting some wine slushies.
People who made their way to the Loudoun Street Mall for the wine fest seemed enthusiastic to have it back in downtown Winchester. Last year, the event relocated to the Frederick County Fairgrounds with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year before, the pandemic forced the event's cancellation.
Geo Capdebille, who was manning the Old Town Cidery booth, said this is the first time the cidery has taken part in the wine fest and that he was looking forward to getting the business's products in front of a large group of people at one time.
“I think (these events are) awesome,” he said. “I love the small town aspect of how everybody embraces everyone with eat local, shop local.”
Vintner’s Cellar Winery owners Janet Costello-Johnson and Brandon Johnson traveled about three hours from Yorktown to take part in wine fest after participating last year.
“I love the people, I love the environment and the scenery is gorgeous,” Costello-Johnson said. “It was awesome last year, so we decided to return. I loved the fairgrounds, but I heard down here is a little more exciting.”
Volunteer Ginger McDaniel was at the event selling merchandise for the Apple Blossom Souvenir Store, which is a pop-up store at Apple Blossom Mall. The merchandise included locally printed T-shirts with Apple Blossom-inspired phrases.
The Bloomin' Wine Fest will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The event's main entrance is on Rouss Avenue off Cameron Street, by the Old Courthouse lawn.
Admission includes a souvenir wine glass and access to all wine and cider tastings. Wine and cider also may be bought by the glass or bottle. Beer will also be sold by the glass. At the gate, tickets are $30, and non-drinking tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under are admitted free of charge.
No outside food or drinks are allowed inside the event area, and all items are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. No pets will be allowed in the event area.
For more information about the wine fest or to purchase tickets online, visit thebloom.com/united-bank-bloomin-wine-fest.html.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues through May 1. To find out more, visit thebloom.com.
