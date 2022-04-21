WINCHESTER — Get ready to "Uncork the Bloom."
The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival gets underway Friday afternoon with the two-day United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest in downtown Winchester.
Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event's main entrance is on Rouss Avenue off Cameron Street, by the Old Courthouse lawn.
At the wine fest, people will be able to enjoy live music, food and wares from local vendors, and wines and hard ciders from 20 Virginia wineries and cideries.
Event co-chairs Ellen Cowley and Julia Bouder are glad to see the event return downtown next to the Loudoun Street Mall. The pandemic forced the event's cancellation in 2020. The following year, the wine fest was relocated to the Frederick County Fairgrounds with limited capacity.
"Last year was strictly out at the fairgrounds because we needed, you know, to spread out, and we kind of consolidated so many of the Apple Blossom events out there," Bouder said. "So we're happy to be back downtown because that's where we've traditionally had it. And we enjoy being downtown because there's just more excitement in the air down there, just kind of gathering more people into that space."
Feedback has indicated that wine fest patrons like being downtown because they can leave the event and go to a local restaurant, venue or shop.
"The downtown environment is more intimate and vibrant, and downtown merchants like us down there as well," Cowley said.
Admission to the wine fest includes a souvenir wine glass and access to all wine and cider tastings. Wine and cider also may be bought by the glass or bottle. In addition, beer lovers will be able to enjoy beer sold by the glass. Those who purchase tickets in advance by midnight on Thursday can get them for $25. At the gate, tickets are $30, and non-drinking tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under are admitted free of charge.
No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the event area. And all items are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. No pets will be allowed in the event area.
About 1,000 people have already purchased tickets for Friday and about 2,000 people have secured tickets for Saturday, Cowley said. With 5,000 souvenir glasses available, the goal is to attract 4,000 to 5,000 people to the event, she added.
For more information about the wine fest or to purchase tickets online, visit https://www.thebloom.com/united-bank-bloomin-wine-fest.html.
Also on Friday, the Apple Blossom Carnival by Powers Great American Midway will open at 2260 Valley Ave. behind the Ward Plaza shopping center — complete with amusement rides, midway games and food concessions. People can ride all the rides for a $30-a-day ticket (except for "the Air Ride"). Individual ride tickets also are available for purchase. Cash only.
Carnival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be closed on Monday. Then it will be open 5-11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (April 29). On April 30, it will be open from noon to 11 p.m. and on May 1 from noon to 7 p.m.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues through May 1. To find out more, visit thebloom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.