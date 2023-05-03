Blooming downtown

Cork Street Tavern Assistant Manager Chelsie Miller of Winchester paints a large apple blossom on the front window of the business as activities for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival are ramping up. The festival continues through May 7. 

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

